Hawke’s Bay gang captain has over $2.1 million of assets and cash forfeited

Detective Sam Buckley, Central Asset Recovery Unit Wellington.

The High Court in Napier has ordered the forfeiture of over $2.1 million of assets and cash of a senior Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob Notorious gang member.

The order issued by the High Court in Napier on 25 August, comes after a long running investigation by the Police Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of the Mongrel Mob Notorious chapter, dubbed Operation Dusk. The assets ordered to be forfeited include:

• Five residential properties • Cash and bank accounts totalling a little over $74,000 • Six motor vehicles including two trucks • Three motorbikes and one dirt bike • A boat, trailers and a Kobelco digger

The senior member was the subject of a criminal investigation between 2019 and 2021. This investigation was led by the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) based in Wellington, with support from the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit. Six other people were also arrested after a series of search warrants across the Hawke’s Bay area in May 2021. Other organised crime groups targeted as part of the wider Operation Dusk included Black Power and Outlaw MC gangs. Members took steps to distance themselves from assets, including registering them in the names of family members, friends, and other gang members. The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act investigation established the assets were derived through illicit means, allowing them to live a lifestyle beyond legitimate means that was openly displayed to the Hawke’s Bay public.

Two motor vehicle dealers were also warned for their interactions with the Mongrel Mob organised criminal group. “This is an example of Police successfully targeting organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Detective Sam Buckley says.

“One of the primary reasons that organised crime exists is to make money and this result should show people participating in this activity, that they will be held accountable.”

The Asset Recovery Unit has since restrained over $8.7 million worth of property and cash from Mongrel Mob members in the Hawke’s Bay region over the last three years. This includes assets restrained from senior members of various chapters. Organised crime and gangs in the Hawke’s Bay cause serious harm to our communities and Police are committed to dismantling and disrupting their ability to do so. Police will continue to work to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their wealth earnt from criminal activity. Police encourage anyone with information about illegal activity taking place in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If there is immediate risk to life or property, call 111.

© Scoop Media

