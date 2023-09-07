Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Wānanga O Aotearoa Proudly Promotes Mahuru Māori 2023

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Mahuru Maori

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa is proud to promote this year's Mahuru Māori challenge, a movement that supports the continued revitalisation of te reo Māori in Aotearoa and beyond.

Renowned Māori leader and reo Māori advocate, Paraone Gloyne pioneered Mahuru Māori in 2014 as a social experiment, to promote broadcasting te reo Māori and normalising te reo Māori in everyday dealings.

The idea of the challenge was to consciously use as much te reo Māori as possible during the month of Mahuru – the fourth lunar month of the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar), approximately equivalent to September.

In line with the maramataka, this year’s Mahuru Māori challenge will begin on Friday, 15 September and finish on Saturday, 14 October.

Mahuru Māori has since become an annual challenge, and last year saw around 15,000 registered participants take part. The goal for this year is to see 16,000 people sign up to the challenge.

Participation in the challenge is not exclusive to fluent te reo Māori speakers; it’s open to everyone, no matter what their current level of Māori language is. In fact, every year since the beginning of Mahuru Māori, there has been a growing number of participants who are beginners.

Individuals are in charge of how they challenge themselves during Mahuru by setting their own goals and intentions realistic to their knowledge and level of reo Māori, whether that be beginner or fluent.

Participants can challenge themselves in a number of ways, such as greeting only in te reo Māori or speaking only te reo Māori every day during Mahuru. If a challenge idea doesn’t easily come to mind, people are encouraged to use the Challenge Finder Tool on the Mahuru Māori website.

There will also be themes set for each of the four weeks of Mahuru that participants can get involved in alongside their own challenges. These themes will be posted on the Mahuru website and social media and provide people a chance to upskill in their reo Māori.

Once registered, participants will be able to stay up to date with Mahuru Māori resources, giveaways, and opportunities to engage in te reo Māori in their community.

Those who register to participate in the Mahuru Māori Challenge will also go in the draw to win a limited edition Mō Te Reo crewneck.

Mahuru Māori isn’t just for individuals, schools, iwi or Government organisations, anyone can get involved.

