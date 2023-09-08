Not All That Glitters Is…yours: Arrest Made Over Jewellery Thefts

An alleged thief with an eye for shiny objects is facing court after months of targeted break-ins across the North Shore.

Police have arrested a man after allegedly breaking into five properties across the wider North Shore area since 10 July and stealing jewellery.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar says luxury items including rings, watches, bracelets, earrings and cash were stolen from homes in Forrest Hill, Unsworth Heights, Northcote and Torbay.

“This is a fantastic outcome and another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for crime in our community.”

Inspector Sagar says Police continue to work hard to target high-risk locations and offenders to prevent property crime, and this is a timely reminder for people to ensure they don’t become a victim.

He says recording details of valuable items, including photographs, can assist Police in returning items to owners once they are recovered.

“We advise all homeowners to ensure that ranchsliders, windows and doors are secured at night, including sheds and garages, to help prevent a burglary occurring in your home.

“You can also ensure you are taking basic precautions when you leave your home. If you have an alarm, set it every time you leave the house. Doors and windows should have security locks on them to deter would-be burglars.”

Police advise all residents to remember basic home security rules:

• Close and lock your doors and windows when you're not home or out the back

• Get a friend or neighbour to check on your property if you go away for a holiday, including collecting the mail and mowing the lawns if necessary

• If you have a gate, keep it closed even when you are home

• Don't allow strangers onto your property

A 33-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with five counts of burglary.

“Police will continue to work hard to ensure we keep our communities and local businesses safe from those who actively target them,” Inspector Sagar says.

We urge communities to report any unlawful behaviour.

If something is happening now, contact 111. To report a crime after it has happened, call us on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

