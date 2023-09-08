Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Metlink Renews Wellington Rail Contract With Transdev

Friday, 8 September 2023, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Metlink trains will continue to be run by Transdev through to 2031, following an extension of the Rail Partnering Contract.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain said the extension, agreed on 28 August, was significant, bringing the partnership and delivery of train services on five of Wellington’s busy rail lines to more than a decade.

“We’re delighted to be extending our contractual relationship with Transdev. This extension is testament to the quality-of-service delivery that Transdev has helped us provide Wellingtonians with for the past seven years and counting,” Ms Gain said.

Transdev Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thierry Mallet said the renewal reflected Transdev’s approach to public transport delivery with public authorities worldwide.

“We’re proud of this heavy rail extension for Wellington which is testament to the strong and collaborative partnerships Transdev has grown right across New Zealand,” Mr Mallet said.

“Transdev takes great pride in these long-term partnerships and we see more opportunities ahead to leverage our global expertise to help shape the Kiwi rail experience.”

The extension was subject to Transdev meeting punctuality and reliability performance indicators and confirmation of no safety matters from Waka Kotahi through the last three years of operation until 31 July 2023.

The criteria also required Transdev, in the same period, to incur no unremedied events of default or termination events and to have received at least one bonus payment for meeting Customer Satisfaction thresholds.

Greater Wellington Chief Executive Nigel Corry said the delivery of public transport was one of Council’s core roles.

“This carries a responsibility not just for commuters and the climate, but to ensure our contracted public transport operators are maintaining the quality of service and level of safety we expect,” Mr Corry said.

Transdev Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Brian Brennan said it was exciting to continue to help shape Wellington’s future.

“Wellington is a city on the move and our local team has been very engaged and worked hard to improve the train network on all fronts since Transdev came on board in 2016,” Mr Brennan said.

“This extension of term reflects our commitment to support Metlink in delivering rail reliability and improved customer service.”

Transdev Wellington Managing Director Ian Ladd said electric rail investment had economic and environmental benefits.

“Transdev is committed to a 30% reduction of emissions by 2030. Alongside the contractual requirements we’ve met to be granted this extension, we’re thrilled to continue servicing the Wellington Region with a fleet of fully electric trains on four of the five lines,” Mr Ladd said.

“This contract renewal also means a lot to more than 400 of our local people who keep the network running from driving them, to cleaning them to helping customers.

“Our maintenance partnership with Hyundai Rotem and relationship with the Rail Maritime and Transport Union has also been critical in improving train services.”

With the extension in place, the Rail Partnering Contract, first awarded to Transdev in 2016, runs until 3 July 2031.

