Tairāwhiti Police Appeal For Sightings Of Two Vehicles

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter:

Tairāwhiti Police are appealing for sightings of two vehicles following two separate incidents earlier this week.

The first incident took place about 9pm on Newtown Street, Kaiti on Wednesday 6 September.

Police understand a firearm was discharged from a vehicle at a residential property.

The investigation team is appealing for sightings of a dark-coloured sedan believed to have been in the area at the time.

During a vehicle stop later that night, three gang members aged 18, 25 and 31 were found in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The are due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday 13 September.

The second incident occurred about 5:50pm on Mangapapa Road, Mangapapa on Thursday 7 September.

Police understand a firearm was discharged from a vehicle at a residential property in this incident too.

A silver Subaru is believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident and anyone who saw this vehicle is encouraged to contact Police.

A 25-year-old gang member was arrested this morning following a search warrant at a Gisborne address earlier this week and charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police seized a shotgun from this address.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Fortunately, no one was injured during either of these incidents.

Police appreciate this behaviour is unsettling for the community and we hope these arrests demonstrate that Police will act quickly to hold offenders to account.

Anyone with information relating to the dark-coloured sedan or the Silver Subaru is urged to contact Police via 105 and quote file numbers 230907/1186 or 230908/6585, respectively.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

