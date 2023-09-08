Zespri AIMS Games Sporting Action Concludes With Huge Smiles And Happy Hearts

Tauranga: The Zespri AIMS Games 2023 has concluded in Tauranga after an exhilarating week of competition involving almost 12,000 intermediate-aged children. This annual tournament not only showcased the talents of young athletes but also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Zespri AIMS Games organisers and Tauranga City Council.

The event drew approximately 24,000 visitors to the region, including participants from across Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific. An exciting development this year was the return of international athletes from Fiji, Samoa, and the Cook Islands, marking the first international participation since 2019. The international contingent received a warm welcome featuring haka and waiata, at a pōhiri hosted by the Tauranga Intermediate School kapa haka group Hauhake, with support from Te Maro Marae.

Kelly Schischka, Zespri AIMS Games Tournament Director, expressed her awe at the event's ability to bring children from diverse backgrounds together through sports. "This week, they helped create a legacy of sportsmanship and forged lasting connections that bridge communities and inspire us all," she said.

Zespri AIMS Games has evolved into one of the Pacific's largest sporting tournaments, originating from humble beginnings in 2004 with just 760 competitors from 17 schools. This year, athletes gave their all in over 4,000 games across 25 sporting codes, spanning from hip-hop to rock climbing, held at various venues across the city.

The impact of the Zespri AIMS Games extends beyond the sports arena, with a positive economic ripple effect felt by businesses throughout Tauranga. In 2019, the event generated nearly 75,000 visitor nights and contributed $6.2 million to the city's economy.

Nelita Byrne, Manager Venue & Events at Tauranga City Council, emphasised the event's significance to the community. “The Zespri AIMS Games represents a unique experience for participants, and Tauranga is very proud to be the host city. The lasting connections our rangatahi form over the week, alongside the cultural and economic benefits for our city, underscore the importance and influence of the Zespri AIMS Games on our community,” she noted.

The opening ceremonies were a visual spectacle, with a crowd of 5,000 attendees and lively hosts, Jono and Ben from The Hits radio, creating unforgettable memories for the Year 7 and 8 students in attendance.

Throughout the week, heart-warming stories emerged, including Zach Graham, a visually impaired boy from Highlands Intermediate, securing the top spot in the Athletes with Disabilities (AWD) Cross-Country competition and 2nd in the AWD Indoor Bowls event. Additionally, medals for rock climbing were presented by Tauranga's very own Julian David, New Zealand's sole speed climbing gold medallist.

One highlight during the week was the Zespri AIMS Games Gives Back Beach Clean-Up, hosted by Tauranga City Council on Wednesday, 6 September. Seventy-five athletes and supporters took a break from their sporting events to clean up local beaches, demonstrating their commitment to kaitiakitanga (guardianship) toward the coastline. They collected an impressive 70 kilograms of rubbish, with nearly 20 kilograms earmarked for recycling.

"The Zespri AIMS Games epitomise the essence of our manaakitanga (hospitality) and our profound community spirit," remarked Byrne. "This event showcases the heart and soul of our city, where each participant contributes to building a lasting legacy of collective pride and camaraderie."

