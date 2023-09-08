Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Zespri AIMS Games Sporting Action Concludes With Huge Smiles And Happy Hearts

Friday, 8 September 2023, 7:22 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga: The Zespri AIMS Games 2023 has concluded in Tauranga after an exhilarating week of competition involving almost 12,000 intermediate-aged children. This annual tournament not only showcased the talents of young athletes but also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Zespri AIMS Games organisers and Tauranga City Council.

The event drew approximately 24,000 visitors to the region, including participants from across Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific. An exciting development this year was the return of international athletes from Fiji, Samoa, and the Cook Islands, marking the first international participation since 2019. The international contingent received a warm welcome featuring haka and waiata, at a pōhiri hosted by the Tauranga Intermediate School kapa haka group Hauhake, with support from Te Maro Marae.

Kelly Schischka, Zespri AIMS Games Tournament Director, expressed her awe at the event's ability to bring children from diverse backgrounds together through sports. "This week, they helped create a legacy of sportsmanship and forged lasting connections that bridge communities and inspire us all," she said.

Zespri AIMS Games has evolved into one of the Pacific's largest sporting tournaments, originating from humble beginnings in 2004 with just 760 competitors from 17 schools. This year, athletes gave their all in over 4,000 games across 25 sporting codes, spanning from hip-hop to rock climbing, held at various venues across the city.

The impact of the Zespri AIMS Games extends beyond the sports arena, with a positive economic ripple effect felt by businesses throughout Tauranga. In 2019, the event generated nearly 75,000 visitor nights and contributed $6.2 million to the city's economy.

Nelita Byrne, Manager Venue & Events at Tauranga City Council, emphasised the event's significance to the community. “The Zespri AIMS Games represents a unique experience for participants, and Tauranga is very proud to be the host city. The lasting connections our rangatahi form over the week, alongside the cultural and economic benefits for our city, underscore the importance and influence of the Zespri AIMS Games on our community,” she noted.

The opening ceremonies were a visual spectacle, with a crowd of 5,000 attendees and lively hosts, Jono and Ben from The Hits radio, creating unforgettable memories for the Year 7 and 8 students in attendance.

Throughout the week, heart-warming stories emerged, including Zach Graham, a visually impaired boy from Highlands Intermediate, securing the top spot in the Athletes with Disabilities (AWD) Cross-Country competition and 2nd in the AWD Indoor Bowls event. Additionally, medals for rock climbing were presented by Tauranga's very own Julian David, New Zealand's sole speed climbing gold medallist.

One highlight during the week was the Zespri AIMS Games Gives Back Beach Clean-Up, hosted by Tauranga City Council on Wednesday, 6 September. Seventy-five athletes and supporters took a break from their sporting events to clean up local beaches, demonstrating their commitment to kaitiakitanga (guardianship) toward the coastline. They collected an impressive 70 kilograms of rubbish, with nearly 20 kilograms earmarked for recycling.

"The Zespri AIMS Games epitomise the essence of our manaakitanga (hospitality) and our profound community spirit," remarked Byrne. "This event showcases the heart and soul of our city, where each participant contributes to building a lasting legacy of collective pride and camaraderie."

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children

Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Roy Morgan: National & ACT On Course For Victory

The latest polling shows a National/Act coalition is set for victory at next month’s election, increasing their combined support by 1.5% points to 49% in August & well ahead of the governing Labour/Greens coalition, which was up 1.5% points at 37.5%. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 