Fatal Crash - McDonell Road, Ohakea, Manawatū District

One person has died in a crash on McDonell Road near Ohakea in Manawatū District this afternoon.

Police were notified at 1.10pm that a ute had collided with the rear of a truck parked on the side of the road.

The driver of the ute was killed in the crash. There was nobody in the truck at the time of the crash.

McDonell Road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

