Fatal Crash - McDonell Road, Ohakea, Manawatū District
Saturday, 9 September 2023, 7:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a crash on McDonell Road near
Ohakea in Manawatū District this afternoon.
Police
were notified at 1.10pm that a ute had collided with the
rear of a truck parked on the side of the road.
The
driver of the ute was killed in the crash. There was nobody
in the truck at the time of the crash.
McDonell Road
will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
