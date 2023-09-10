Have you seen Richard?
Sunday, 10 September 2023, 5:36 am
Press Release: Palestinian National Authority - Ministry Of Inter
09 September
Police are appealing for the whereabouts of
70-year-old Richard Fletcher.
He was last seen leaving his
Marton address at around 5pm.
Richard was wearing
navy/black pants, a jacket and a wool hat. He is 175cm, of
medium build and has a beard.
Anyone who sights Richard is
urged to call Police on 105 referencing event number
P055973167.
