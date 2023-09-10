Have you seen Richard?

09 September

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of 70-year-old Richard Fletcher.

He was last seen leaving his Marton address at around 5pm.

Richard was wearing navy/black pants, a jacket and a wool hat. He is 175cm, of medium build and has a beard.

Anyone who sights Richard is urged to call Police on 105 referencing event number P055973167.

