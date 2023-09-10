Missing Marton man found - Central District
The 70-year-old man previously reported missing in Marton has been located safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
The 70-year-old man previously reported missing in Marton has been located safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More
Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV
TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More
NZ’s literacy rates have been steadily declining in recent decades. Currently, after eight years of schooling, only 56% of pupils are able to read as well as they should for their age and kids in low-decile schools are almost two years behind their peers in high-decile schools. More
Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably
Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More
“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More
Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More
National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More
Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings
Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More