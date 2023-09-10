Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Big community “thank you” marks end of complex CRL works programme

Sunday, 10 September 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: City Rail Link

10 September 2023

Auckland’s game changing City Rail Link starts two weeks of community celebrations tomorrow (Monday, 11 September) to mark the formal end of complex construction around the project’s Maungawhau station site on the North Auckland/Western Line.

The colossal construction programme spanning four years and well beyond one and a half million worker hours included the removal of unsafe level crossings, digging down almost 20 metres to build trenches, diverting utilities including a huge water main critical for the city, constructing new bridges and roads and paths, and building new sections of track to connect the existing line with the CRL tunnels.

“Now it’s time for us to say an equally colossal ‘thank you’ to our fantastic neighbours for the support and understanding they have given us over the years,” says Dr Sean Sweeney, City Rail Link Ltd’s Chief Executive.

“Disruption for a complex city-based project like CRL is unavoidable and we’ve done our best to reduce those impacts by working extended shifts almost every day of the year, sometimes in some pretty challenging conditions, to get the job done as quickly as possible.

“The success of any large-scale project is underpinned by a community’s backing and its patience and we’ve had that in truckloads from the many people who live and work next to our Maungawhau site.”

Dr Sweeney says CRL Ltd and its principal contractor, Link Alliance, are planning a number of community focussed events acknowledging the positive role local people have played in the successful delivery of a world class railway.

Construction along a four-point-six kilometre-long east-west stretch of railway was necessary to reposition the track and build an expanded new Maungawhau (previously Mt Eden) station and platforms to serve the Western Line and CRL.

“What we call our North Auckland Line contract is full of very big numbers – we measure the amount of spoil removed and concrete poured by the tens of thousands of cubic metres; we rolled out close to four kilometres of overhead electric lines and laid over four thousand new rail sleepers,” Dr Sweeney says.

The old Mt Eden Station was closed and demolished and the Western Line reduced to single-line running – two tracks temporarily reduced to one – to maintain rail services while keeping CRL workers safe in a narrow construction corridor.

The construction programme in four years was extensive:

  • 1.3km of the Western Line replaced and repositioned - new lines built for a maximum train speed of 60kph
  • Replacing 3 level crossings with bridges to separate road and rail traffic
  • New bridges for pedestrians and sustainable modes of transport provide safe access above a section of the rail network expanding from two to four tracks
  • Repositioning and improving road and footpath
  • Diverting and upgrading utilities including part of the big Huia 2 watermain

Dr Sweeney also acknowledges the work of Link Alliance and teams, and the involvement of mana whenua, KiwiRail and its contractors, and Auckland Transport.

“A great team effort across many fronts: working together to keep Aucklanders moving, and recognising the cultural and historic past of Tāmaki Makaurau/ Auckland while we build for the city’s future growth and prosperity.”

Dual-line running through the worksite resumed on 10 July and some low-level programmes of work will continue until October when the North Auckland Line contract ends. CRL’s Maungawhau site will remain busy as work continues on other programmes of construction for the station and the CRL tunnels.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from City Rail Link on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children

Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
National: Literacy Guarantee For Young Readers

NZ’s literacy rates have been steadily declining in recent decades. Currently, after eight years of schooling, only 56% of pupils are able to read as well as they should for their age and kids in low-decile schools are almost two years behind their peers in high-decile schools. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 