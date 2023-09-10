Person Sought After Van Fire In Hamilton
Sunday, 10 September 2023, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information to help locate a person
who may have fresh burn injuries.
The person was
standing near a van’s open door when it exploded and
caught fire last night.
The van was parked on Moore
Street Hamilton at around 11.15pm on Saturday and caught
fire after an explosion.
The person then walked
quickly away from the vehicle towards the Minogue Park
area.
Police believe this person is likely to have
sustained burns and we are concerned for their
wellbeing.
Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any
information, or knows someone who has recently sustained
unexplained burn injuries, is encouraged to contact police
on 105 quoting file number
230910/3401
