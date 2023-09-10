Person Sought After Van Fire In Hamilton

Police are seeking information to help locate a person who may have fresh burn injuries.

The person was standing near a van’s open door when it exploded and caught fire last night.

The van was parked on Moore Street Hamilton at around 11.15pm on Saturday and caught fire after an explosion.

The person then walked quickly away from the vehicle towards the Minogue Park area.

Police believe this person is likely to have sustained burns and we are concerned for their wellbeing.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information, or knows someone who has recently sustained unexplained burn injuries, is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 230910/3401

