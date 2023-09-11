Police Commissioner Welcomes New Deputy Chief Executive Iwi & Community
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster welcomes the
provisional appointment of
Pieri Munro as Deputy Chief Executive Iwi and Community.
Mr Munro (Ngāti
Maniapoto, Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki
Wairoa,
Kāti Irakehu i Kai Tahu) previously served in New Zealand Police before
retiring as a Superintendent in 2010.
Since then, he has held a number of significant
roles including most recently
Te Pou Whakarae (Māori Partnerships Group Manager) at Hawke’s Bay Regional
Council.
Commissioner Coster says Mr Munro
was involved in the Māori, Pacific, ethnic
kaupapa in Police right at its inception.
“In speaking to his
heart for the role, Pieri acknowledged the need to
look
back in order to look forward (Titiro whakamuri kia anga whakamua),” he
says.
“He has acknowledged
the significant progress we have made and the strength
of the Māori, Pacific and ethnic strategies, shaped with communities.”
In the role he will focus on:
1.
Ensuring our Māori, Pacific and ethnic strategies are owned
and
implemented right across the organisation
2.
Enabling local leaders to develop meaningful iwi and
community
relationships
3. Ensuring we bring
through the next generation of leaders from our
Māori,
Pacific and ethnic communities.
Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will retire from Police in January.
While his role as a statutory Deputy
Commissioner ended in June this year,
Deputy Commissioner Haumaha has remained on in a non-statutory role to
provide continuity to the iwi and community portfolio, and ensure his
successor receives a thorough handover and induction.
“I want to acknowledge Deputy
Commissioner Haumaha’s massive
contribution,” Commissioner Coster says.
“I'm grateful we have
found a leader capable of taking this work forward
from the strong position in which he leaves it. E tū ki te kei o te waka kia
pakia koe e ngā ngaru o te wā.”
Mr Munro is expected to start the role in October.
Commissioner Coster was assisted throughout
the appointment process by
members of Police’s Māori, Pacific and Ethnic focus forums.