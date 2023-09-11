Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Commissioner Welcomes New Deputy Chief Executive Iwi & Community

Monday, 11 September 2023, 6:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster welcomes the provisional appointment of
Pieri Munro as Deputy Chief Executive Iwi and Community.

Mr Munro (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa,
Kāti Irakehu i Kai Tahu) previously served in New Zealand Police before
retiring as a Superintendent in 2010.

Since then, he has held a number of significant roles including most recently
Te Pou Whakarae (Māori Partnerships Group Manager) at Hawke’s Bay Regional
Council.

Commissioner Coster says Mr Munro was involved in the Māori, Pacific, ethnic
kaupapa in Police right at its inception.

“In speaking to his heart for the role, Pieri acknowledged the need to look
back in order to look forward (Titiro whakamuri kia anga whakamua),” he
says.

“He has acknowledged the significant progress we have made and the strength
of the Māori, Pacific and ethnic strategies, shaped with communities.”

In the role he will focus on:

1. Ensuring our Māori, Pacific and ethnic strategies are owned and
implemented right across the organisation

2. Enabling local leaders to develop meaningful iwi and community
relationships

3. Ensuring we bring through the next generation of leaders from our Māori,
Pacific and ethnic communities.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will retire from Police in January.

While his role as a statutory Deputy Commissioner ended in June this year,
Deputy Commissioner Haumaha has remained on in a non-statutory role to
provide continuity to the iwi and community portfolio, and ensure his
successor receives a thorough handover and induction.

“I want to acknowledge Deputy Commissioner Haumaha’s massive
contribution,” Commissioner Coster says.

“I'm grateful we have found a leader capable of taking this work forward
from the strong position in which he leaves it. E tū ki te kei o te waka kia
pakia koe e ngā ngaru o te wā.”

Mr Munro is expected to start the role in October.

Commissioner Coster was assisted throughout the appointment process by
members of Police’s Māori, Pacific and Ethnic focus forums.

Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children

Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party's rigorous policy includes plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

National: Literacy Guarantee For Young Readers

NZ’s literacy rates have been steadily declining in recent decades. Currently, after eight years of schooling, only 56% of pupils are able to read as well as they should for their age and kids in low-decile schools are almost two years behind their peers in high-decile schools. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More

