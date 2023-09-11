Police Commissioner Welcomes New Deputy Chief Executive Iwi & Community

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster welcomes the provisional appointment of

Pieri Munro as Deputy Chief Executive Iwi and Community.

Mr Munro (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa,

Kāti Irakehu i Kai Tahu) previously served in New Zealand Police before

retiring as a Superintendent in 2010.

Since then, he has held a number of significant roles including most recently

Te Pou Whakarae (Māori Partnerships Group Manager) at Hawke’s Bay Regional

Council.

Commissioner Coster says Mr Munro was involved in the Māori, Pacific, ethnic

kaupapa in Police right at its inception.

“In speaking to his heart for the role, Pieri acknowledged the need to look

back in order to look forward (Titiro whakamuri kia anga whakamua),” he

says.

“He has acknowledged the significant progress we have made and the strength

of the Māori, Pacific and ethnic strategies, shaped with communities.”

In the role he will focus on:

1. Ensuring our Māori, Pacific and ethnic strategies are owned and

implemented right across the organisation

2. Enabling local leaders to develop meaningful iwi and community

relationships

3. Ensuring we bring through the next generation of leaders from our Māori,

Pacific and ethnic communities.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will retire from Police in January.

While his role as a statutory Deputy Commissioner ended in June this year,

Deputy Commissioner Haumaha has remained on in a non-statutory role to

provide continuity to the iwi and community portfolio, and ensure his

successor receives a thorough handover and induction.

“I want to acknowledge Deputy Commissioner Haumaha’s massive

contribution,” Commissioner Coster says.

“I'm grateful we have found a leader capable of taking this work forward

from the strong position in which he leaves it. E tū ki te kei o te waka kia

pakia koe e ngā ngaru o te wā.”

Mr Munro is expected to start the role in October.

Commissioner Coster was assisted throughout the appointment process by

members of Police’s Māori, Pacific and Ethnic focus forums.

© Scoop Media

