Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund Refreshed For 2024 Round

The 2024 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund (the Fund) is open from Monday 11 September to Sunday 8 October and includes updated criteria.

The annual Fund supports local communities to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi - The Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti).

Administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Fund facilitates community groups, local councils and tangata whenua to organise events that deepen and broaden our shared understanding of Te Tiriti.

"We are excited to announce that the criteria for the Fund have been refreshed for the 2024 round to simplify the process for applicants" said Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive of Manatū Taonga.

"The changes to criteria include asking funding applicants to show how their event or activity will increase awareness and understanding of Te Tiriti, celebrate local māori stories, demonstrate meaningful local iwi or hāpu support, encourage wide community participation and meet accessibility needs of their community.

"I’d like to thank everyone who gave feedback on the updated criteria to help ensure that the Fund is as clear as possible and strengthens the quality of those applying," said Laulu Mac

Everything else about the Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund remains the same, said Glenis Philip-Barbara (Ngāti Uepōhatu, Ngāti Porou), Pou Mataaho o Te Hua, Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery at Manatū Taonga.

"Up to $300,000 of contestable funding available for events around the motu that commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti and bring communities together.

"Waitangi Day is wider than the celebrations in Waitangi. Te Tiriti itself travelled throughout the motu, and we want to help communities around Aotearoa New Zealand to celebrate the impact of this document in creating the nation we are today.

"Last year's round helped fund a wide range of events, ranging from kapa haka performances, art exhibitions to full on community festivals. We look forward to seeing what events will bring communities together with the help of the Fund," said Glenis.

The fund is now open and will close on 8 October 2023.

For more information about the new criteria and to apply, please visit Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website.

