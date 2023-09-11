Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigating Suspicious Firearms List

Monday, 11 September 2023, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A handwritten list of contact details for 20 people from the lower North Island is the subject of a Police investigation after it was recovered by Police during an incident last week.

The list was discovered as Police responded to an incident involving people unlawfully on a property in Wellington last Monday and Police have since determined the list of names relates to firearms licence holders in several locations across two different Police Districts.

We have also determined the list was not sourced from Police records which have been reviewed, and some of the detail is outdated and does not match current firearms records.

Te Tari Pūreke – the Firearms Safety Authority — was alerted on Friday and over the weekend staff identified a commonality among those on the list with regard to firearms licence type.

Te Tari Pūreke has begun contacting people on the list to advise them of the situation.

The Authority is also contacting relevant shooting clubs associated with people on the list, to understand if their club records could have been compromised.

The focus of our ongoing investigation is to understand how this list was compiled. Te Tari Pūreke is now working with the affected licence holders to identify possible sources of this information.

There are several lines of inquiry being pursued.

Te Tari Pūreke is urging all shooting clubs and ranges to check the security settings they have around information collected about club members and/or visitors, including historic records from past activities.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 