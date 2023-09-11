Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councils In Metropolitan Wellington Focus On Securing A Sustainable Water Supply For The Region

Monday, 11 September 2023, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Mayors, councillors and mana whenua in the metropolitan Wellington region agreed that urgent action is needed to face serious risks and challenges in the water network.

The region is facing significant and increasing risk of water shortages and providing a reliable water supply for their communities in future years.

"Water use in the Wellington metropolitan region is at an all-time high and is increasing every year," says Campbell Barry, the Chair of the Wellington Water Committee, who called today’s Water Shortage Summit.

"We all know that there is a growing number of leaks due to an aging network and historical underinvestment. We are also seeing higher water use generally and a growing population in the region that is increasing the demands for water and putting more pressure on our water services.

"Our drinking water system has a finite capacity, and we can only treat and supply a set amount of water on any given day. We need to do more to make sure we can continue to reliably provide our residents with enough water.

"All those in attendance [over 60 elected officials and mana whenua] agree that the situation is urgent and we need to act now."

Three key actions were recommended by Wellington Water to tackle the issue:

  • Continue with increased investment into finding and fixing leaks, managing water loss, and replacing old infrastructure.
  • Investment in universal smart water meters across the metropolitan Wellington region.
  • Build another storage lake.

"The overwhelming majority agreed that these recommendations be taken to each of the council’s Long Term Plans for decision," Campbell says.

"Obviously, the Long Term Plans themselves will need to undergo public consultation, but if accepted, this investment will be the first time all councils have taken a regionally coordinated approach to addressing water loss."

Wellington Water’s Chief Executive Tonia Haskell has welcomed the direction from today’s summit.

"Providing a reliable supply of drinking water is an essential service we provide our communities," says Tonia.

"We are doing all we can at Wellington Water to manage the network in an efficient and effective way and to reduce water loss and leaks. But it’s not enough to combat what is a complex and multi-generational issue that requires long-term investment and solutions.

"Today’s direction from the summit provides us, as the region’s water services provider, with a clear steer. In the meantime, we will continue finding and fixing the biggest leaks."

Both Campbell and Tonia note that these mitigations are for future years and won’t have an impact on the water shortage risk the region is still facing this year if we experience an average summer with no significant rainfall.

"We have asked Wellington Water to do all it can to reduce this year’s risk through their current programme of work. They are also working with our councils to be prepared to respond if we face a situation where we are unable to supply enough water to meet consumer usage and demand," says Campbell.

"On Sunday 24 September, the whole region will be on Level 1 Water Restrictions, as it does every year. This means we all need to start to be more aware of our water use and make changes to our behaviour. Using less now means we will have more water available for when the weather starts to get really dry.

"Wellington Water will be monitoring the situation closely and providing our councils with advice on water usage and whether or not the region needs to move into tighter restrictions as we progress through the summer."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 