Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$3 Million Tauranga Hospital Renal Unit Doubles Dialysis Chair Numbers, Meaning More Care Closer To Home For Patients

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

The new $3 million Ōhane Dialysis Unit at Tauranga Hospital has doubled the number of dialysis chairs previously available, meaning more patients can receive care closer to home.

The unit, which took about nine months to build, was given a ceremonial blessing on Friday (8 September), before opening its doors to patients yesterday (Monday 11 September).

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Clinical Nurse Manager Renal Katie Johanson said it represented a step forward in renal care for the Bay of Plenty.

“We’re doubling the number of dialysis chairs available, going from seven to 14. That means we can care for up to 56 patients a week when we’re fully operational,” she said. “And it means we can dialyse more people closer to their home, so here’s less travelling for them.

“Our goal is to make the new unit as accessible, welcoming and patient-centred as possible. It’s a huge burden on a patient’s life to go on dialysis three times a week and we want to make that as positive an experience as possible.

“We’ve also got a goal with the new building to help patients become more independent. There’s more space, so we’ll have more time with them, and they’ll have their own kitchenette area, so they can make it more homely and more welcoming for their whānau.

“One of our patients, Bill Nepia, gifted us the name of the building, the Ōhane Dialysis Unit, which made it even more special.”

Geraldine ‘Geri’ Stantiall who has been on haemodialysis for seven years, following type 2 diabetes complications which led to kidney failure, said the unit would be good for staff as well as patients.

“All the patients are really looking forward to moving in,” she said. “It’ll be lovely to be in surroundings which are more modern and comfortable. It’ll be nice for the nurses and doctors here as well. They are amazing, they always try to work things out for us, and we discuss our care with them. They’re very compassionate people.”

Geri has three five-hour ‘shifts’ each week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Tauranga mother-of-two said one of the hardest parts of being on dialysis was when fellow patients passed away.

“You spend so long in here together that you form a bond. I love all the patients that come here and, sadly, we’ve lost three people in the last three weeks,” she said.

Looking to the future, Geri said more needed to be done to prevent the need for dialysis units.

“Prevention is better than cure, so it’s about stopping people getting to this point. If you educate people with pre-diabetes and diabetes you can avoid the need for dialysis. Type 2 diabetes is about diet control. Educating young people in the community about their diet is where it all needs to start.”

Origins of the Ōhane Dialysis Unit name

The Ōhane Dialysis Unit name has been gifted by the Ngaitamarawaho hapu (subtribe) of Ngati Ranginui (tribe); acknowledged as being the mana whenua (having the mana of the land) upon which the unit stands.

Ōhane was a bathing place where Ngaitamarawaho whānau would go to sit in the frigid, healing waters to cleanse themselves of disease. Ngaitamarawaho’s belief in gifting this name to the new renal unit is that both deal with te whakaora ai o te tinana (the cleansing of body and soul) and therefore align perfectly.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More


Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More

Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 