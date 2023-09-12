Police Continue The Search For Yanfei Bao
Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police with the assistance of the Specialist Search Group
will be out searching Hudson’s Road and areas in Greenpark
tomorrow, Wednesday 13 September.
In recent
preparation for searching in the Greenpark area Police have
identified a number of areas which will be
searched.
Police extend our appeal for information, if
you have any information please contact Police via 105,
either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’.
Please reference file
number
230720/5911.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line
The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More