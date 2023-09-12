Man Charged Following Alleged Laser Strike On Eagle

A male is due to face the Court this week after he used a laser in a dangerous attempt to interfere with the safe operation of the Police Eagle helicopter.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen, Officer in Charge, Air Support Unit, says around 12.20am, Eagle was deployed operationally over Māngere when they were repeatedly targeted by a laser from the ground.

“Our onboard technology was able to clearly capture the alleged offender in the act, and instantly identified the offender's address.

Police ground units soon arrived and took one 49-year-old male into custody.

Senior Sergeant Larsen says the male is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday 13 September.

“He has been charged with endangering transport.”

Senior Sergeant Larsen says this is unacceptable behaviour.

“The lasering of any aircraft in flight could cause serious harm to the crew. The Police Eagle helicopter is out there working hard for the protection and safety of all Kiwis.

“We thoroughly investigate every single lasering incident and people are held to account for this type of offending,

“This behaviour is simply idiotic and is putting lives at risk.”

Police are limited in further comment as this matter is now before the Court.

