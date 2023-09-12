Firearms, Cannabis And Stolen Property Seized, Seven People Charged, Gore

Gore Police have executed 19 search warrants and filed 37 charges against seven people as part of an effort to target and disrupt offending involving firearms.

This operation targeted a number of individuals identified as being allegedly unlawfully possessing and supplying firearms in the eastern Southland area following a number of incidents involving firearms that occurred in the area earlier this year.

Three firearms, cannabis plants from two of the properties and over $8000 worth of stolen property have been seized.

Police are continuing to investigate this offending and cannot rule out further arrests.

The charges filed relate to unlawful possession and supply of firearms and ammunition, receiving stolen property, and possession supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Seven people, aged 30, 31, 34, 36, 37, 38 and 44 are due to reappear in the Gore District Court over various dates in the coming months.

A further two people have been directed to alternative resolution processes.

These arrests and charges should send a message to those members of the community engaging in this kind of offending, that Police will be knocking on their door any time.

Police are dedicated investigating and holding people to account for the harm they cause in the community.

