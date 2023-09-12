Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Queenstown Lakes To Enjoy A Spring Clean During NZ Clean Up Week

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is encouraging tidy Kiwis to get involved in Clean Up Week 2023 and help give our district a spring clean.

The annual, nationwide event organised by Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) begins on Saturday 16 September and runs until Friday 22 September. Anyone who signs up will be able to dispose of the waste they collect for free at QLDC transfer stations in Frankton and Wānaka.

QLDC Waste Minimisation Project Officer Kath Buttar said Council was thrilled to once again be getting behind the event with the offer of free disposal of all litter collected.

“Getting involved in Clean Up Week is an easy way to be a caring steward of our environment, and it makes such a wonderful difference to our communities,” she said.

“So get your friends, whānau, school, business or local community group together, grab a bucket or reusable collection bag and some gardening gloves and choose an area to clear of litter. This could be your own street, a favourite playground, reserve or trail, the lakefront or town centre.”

“We are also proud to share some loanable Litter Kits available from Queenstown, Frankton and Wānaka libraries that will be helpful for smaller clean-up crews on their litter-busting missions,” she said.

Ms Buttar said KNZB’s website had a list of events that people could join, or they could register their own event and start spreading the word.

“There are plenty of resources and advice online about things like the right equipment to use, health and safety considerations and how to promote your event.”

“Once you’ve finished you can take all the litter you’ve collected to either of our transfer stations with disposal costs covered by Council. We do ask that the person dropping off the litter is the same person named in the KNZB registration form, and that they have both ID and the digital token provided by KNZB as part of the event registration process.”

QLDC’s transfer stations are located at 110 Glenda Drive, Frankton and next to Wastebusters on Ballantyne Road, Wānaka. Maps are available on the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-recycling/transfer-stations

Anyone wanting more information on Clean Up Week should visit the event website at www.knzb.org.nz/programmes/clean-new-zealand-beautiful/clean-up-week/

