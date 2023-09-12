Delays on SH1, Rolleston, Christchurch - Canterbury
Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have been notified of a truck that has broken down
on SH 1, Rolleston, near Main South Road.
The road is
down to one lane for vehicles travelling
north.
Mechanical assistance is en route, and traffic
management is being put in place to ease
congestion.
There are no diversions and motorists are
advised to expect delays and remain
patient.
