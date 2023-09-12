Delays on SH1, Rolleston, Christchurch - Canterbury

Police have been notified of a truck that has broken down on SH 1, Rolleston, near Main South Road.

The road is down to one lane for vehicles travelling north.

Mechanical assistance is en route, and traffic management is being put in place to ease congestion.

There are no diversions and motorists are advised to expect delays and remain patient.

