Four Arrested Following Shots Fired In Northland
Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whangārei Police have arrested four men as a result of
an alleged aggravated robbery in Raumanga this
afternoon.
Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland
CIB, says at around 1.05pm four men with gang connections
approached a house in Ashley Avenue intending to deprive the
occupant of a substantial cannabis
cultivation.
“Whilst forcing entry to the house the
occupier has shot one of the intruders,” he
says.
“This person received a minor injury and was
treated at the scene.
“We have no tolerance for this
sort of behaviour and we hope these quick arrests bring some
reassurance to our wider community.”
Four men aged
27-45 will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow
charged with aggravated robbery.
A 38-year-old man is
also facing firearms and drug
charges.
