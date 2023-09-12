Four Arrested Following Shots Fired In Northland

Whangārei Police have arrested four men as a result of an alleged aggravated robbery in Raumanga this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says at around 1.05pm four men with gang connections approached a house in Ashley Avenue intending to deprive the occupant of a substantial cannabis cultivation.

“Whilst forcing entry to the house the occupier has shot one of the intruders,” he says.

“This person received a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of behaviour and we hope these quick arrests bring some reassurance to our wider community.”

Four men aged 27-45 will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

A 38-year-old man is also facing firearms and drug charges.

