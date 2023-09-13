Hawke’s Bay Police join with partners to test their skills

Hawke’s Bay Police is joining with Hawke’s Bay Airport and Hato Hone St John Ambulance to test and practice emergency procedures at Hawke’s Airport terminal.

Following the last flight of the day into the airport on 14 August, a training exercise gets under way with up to 200 volunteers, the Hawke’s Bay Armed Offenders Squad and other police officers, along with Hato Hone St John ambulance and airport staff.

The exercise forms part of ongoing training by Hawke’s Bay Police and its Armed Offenders Squad and provides an opportunity for the airport to test and practice its emergency procedures for a large-scale critical incident.

The scenario will revolve around multiple active armed offenders inside the airport terminal, with the intent to have 200-plus role players to provide the environment of a crowded space replicating a situation of chaos and panic for the responders.

To ensure the least disruption to airport users the exercise is being held in the evening once the last flight of the day has landed and all passengers and public have cleared the terminal.

Napier residents adjacent to the airport should not be concerned by any noise or activity they may observe during the exercise. It is purely a training exercise.

