Porirua Mayor Concerned About Proposed Kenepuru Hospital Changes

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker has voiced her concerns regarding the potential changes to Kenepuru Hospital’s After Hours Accident and Medical Service.

"Te Whatu Ora's announcement today of a service review should ring alarm bells for every Porirua resident. It's imperative that our community stands strong and advocates for the continuation of our after hours GP service."

Mayor Baker was deeply unsettled to learn that the concerns recently voiced publicly about the service’s future are legitimate, with Te Whatu Ora confirming that they are contemplating the feasibility of the overnight service from 10pm to 7am.

"I strongly urge Te Whatu Ora to recognise that residents of Porirua, Wellington, and Kāpiti, who depend on this service, expect it to remain operational at all times," she said.

"My primary concern is for the families, perhaps those with an unwell child and lacking transport, or the elderly living alone. Many can manage a trip to Kenepuru, but journeying to Newtown or the Hutt might be out of the question. If our vulnerable community members can't access local services, they might opt out entirely, with dire consequences. Porirua deserves round-the-clock basic GP services."

"Concerns have been mounting for a while now. Just last week, my office was informed of an incident where a teenager, in severe pain, faced a seven-hour wait before being attended to."

Recognising the GP shortage, Mayor Baker is convinced that with proactive planning and foresight, the service can be safeguarded.

"Porirua's health needs should not be left to the whims of detached officials from Lambton Quay. Health services must mirror community needs."

© Scoop Media

