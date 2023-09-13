Body located, Redcliffs

Police are making enquiries after a body was located on the shore in Redcliffs this morning.

Police were called at around 8.35am after a member of the public located the body.

The body is believed to have been in the water for some time.

Work will now be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin and establish the circumstances surrounding their death.

Further updates will be provided once available.

