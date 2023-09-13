Eyes wide open in Waitākere

A man has been arrested after an alert neighbour reported a burglary in Waitākere early this morning.

The burglary was reported on Amreins Road at around 2.30am.

“Police were given details of a vehicle seen leaving the area, which assisted officers that were responding to the area,” Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, acting Inspector Carl Fowlie says.

“This vehicle was later seen in Henderson around Don Buck Road but had left the area.”

At this stage the Police Eagle helicopter was up over the west Auckland area, with other units also responding.

“Eagle soon located the vehicle which had been parked on a street in the wider Henderson area,” acting Inspector Fowlie says.

“A dog handler deployed and located a man in the area, who was soon arrested.”

The 37-year-old man has since been charged with burglary and will be appearing in the Waitākere District Court.

Police are making enquiries into a second man that was travelling with the offender.

“A range of Police resources responded to this incident, in which we have been able to make an arrest and return stolen property to the victim,” acting Inspector Fowlie says.

“I would like to acknowledge the resident who did the neighbourly thing in keeping an eye out and reporting suspicious activity to Police.”

© Scoop Media

