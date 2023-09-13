Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Adventure Playground Pipe Repair At The End Of This Month

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A crack has formed at the top of a section of the wastewater pipe located at the Adventure Playground. This section will be replaced, weather-dependent, at the end of this month.

During the repair, a portion of Midway Beach known as ‘The Pipe’ will be closed.

Council’s Water Manager Leo Kelso says the pipe repair needs to be done soon.

“The damage is undermining the pipe’s capacity to transfer wastewater – especially during a heavy rain event.

“The impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and unrelenting rain for the first half of this year has put consistent pressure on this pipe resulting in the damage.”

Mr Kelso says the pipe is still operational, however usually the sewer overflow valves are opened into our rivers when flows are six times higher than our normal dry weather wastewater flows.

“This crack means if we have a medium-heavy rain event, the sewer valves would need to be opened at 2.5 times higher than normal flows.”

Mr Kelso says the plan for the pipe replacement is to start late on Wednesday 27 September and be completed by Thursday 28 September.

“The team will work through the night when wastewater flows are at their lowest. Beach access will be closed in this area during this period.

“Working through the night will minimise the time the beach needs to be closed and any impact on our residents.

“It’s not a huge job as the portion of pipe that needs to be replaced is only around eight metres long. However, its proximity to the shoreline, the influence of tides on ground water levels, and the critical function the pipe performs make the replacement more complicated.

“It will take around 24 hours for the pipe replacement as we need to work through up to three low tide cycles, and wastewater will be re-routed during the repair.

“Our team have explored all possible options to avoid having to discharge wastewater to our coastal environment. However, unfortunately this is the only way that we can repair the pipe.

“The treated wastewater will be released into the sea on Midway Beach and this area of the beach will be closed to the public while this happens.”

Mr Kelso says the wastewater is treated to a high level as the new Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade ensures all residential wastewater will pass through the biological trickle filter, be clarified, filtered, and UV treated before it is discharged.”

“This area of beach will be signposted clearly over the period of closure.

“The repair is close to the surfing spot known as the Pipe, which is why it’s important the community is aware in advance of this happening.”

Mr Kelso says large concrete blocks will need to be set up in the shore break at Midway, in line with the pipe repair location, on Monday 25 September to support the pipes for the shore release.

“The transfer pipes will be set up on 25 and 26 September. The concrete blocks will be marked with large floating buoys to ensure they are visible and beach signage will mark their location.

“This section of the water will be closed while the pipes and supports are in place to ensure public safety. The pipes and concrete supports will be removed on the low tide following the pipe replacement. Access along the sand will be opened following the pipe replacement.

“We have met with hapū and the medical officer of health.

“The advice is that the water should not be swum in, or shellfish gathered, for a minimum of five days after this event.

“This date range will be signposted along the beach.”

Mr Kelso says this repair has to be done in dry weather, so if the weather is not suitable on 27 September it will be done in the next suitable weather window including a daytime operation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fictions About Reckless Government Spending

The Treasury's pre-election portrait is significantly out of whack with National’s repeated claims of rampant government mis-management. Instead, a recession has been averted, inflation is falling, unemployment is still at historically low levels, wages are running ahead of inflation, government debt remains low compared to other developed countries, and international credit ratings agencies keep on nodding in approval of Labour’s handling of the economy. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 