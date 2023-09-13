Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

School Patrols Get The Show On The Road This Friday

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Over a thousand school students and supporters (and a couple of zebras) will be decked out in orange for a parade through the city on Friday to celebrate the value of school road patrols.

The parade will go from Civic Square Te Ngākau along Willis Street and Lambton Quay to Parliament Grounds where they’ll be welcomed by Wellington City’s Mayor Tory Whanau for an awards ceremony.

“Aotearoa is unique in that it is one of the few countries where students provide road patrol duties, and we’re proud to have been celebrating this event in Wellington for over 20 years,” says Mayor Whanau.

“This is a great opportunity to thank all these students for their amazing mahi in all of Wellington’s weather, keeping their fellow students and communities safe on our roads.

“I did road patrol when I was at school and so I know how much of a responsibility it is, but it can also be fun and rewarding, and the milo at the end of a cold morning on patrol was always welcome.”

This year, schools will be competing for prizes for best banners, best presence in the parade, and the hotly contested best school patrol.

We asked students at Kilbirnie School what they like about the Road Patrol Parade, here’s what they said:

To celebrate road patrol and respect people, also make it safer to cross the road.

Celebrating the work we have done to keep people safe.

Anticipation that we might win the banner competition.

It makes me proud to celebrate road patrol and remember smiles when people cross.

Showing off our school banner because we worked hard on it.

Celebrating the responsibility we have had.

To think about the privilege of road patrol.

To celebrate how we have helped others.

To embrace the road patrol community and make people know the rules.

Being able to celebrate our work and accomplishments.

Seeing all the other schools with their banners and getting to celebrate road patrol.

And some of their highlights about doing road patrol this year:

Milo after road patrol because it is warm and comforting to drink.

Keeping people safe and I feel good about that.

Seeing little kids across the road and them saying “Hi”.

Talking to the teacher in the morning.

Doing road patrol with my friends.

Knowing people will be safe.

Knowing kids and families going to and from school trust us with getting safely across the road.

The responsibility.

People thanking us for keeping them safe.

Deputy Principal of Kilbirnie School Peter Dobson says the students’ comments reflect his thoughts as well.

“This event is all about highlighting the importance of road patrols – which includes safely crossing the road, being responsible and at school on time for your session. It also allows me to catch up with parents and students coming into school, and it’s also a great time to chat to students on road patrol and catch up with what is going on.”

A rolling road closure will be provided by the Police from 10am – 10.45am as the students walk from Civic Square Te Ngākau to Parliament Grounds. Road users are asked to follow their instructions and expect some delays along the parade route.

The Road Patrol Parade is a joint collaboration between the Wellington City Council and The NZ Police.

Some stats:

· Wellington has about 50 schools that use road patrol in Wellington City. They are all trained by Constable Aaron Dann, who has already started training students for 2024 at some schools.

· According to the 2018 census, nationally about 20 percent of students walk to school.

· However, in Wellington, about 36 percent of students walk to school, with another 10 percent skating or scooting.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fictions About Reckless Government Spending

The Treasury's pre-election portrait is significantly out of whack with National’s repeated claims of rampant government mis-management. Instead, a recession has been averted, inflation is falling, unemployment is still at historically low levels, wages are running ahead of inflation, government debt remains low compared to other developed countries, and international credit ratings agencies keep on nodding in approval of Labour’s handling of the economy. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 