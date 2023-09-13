Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plans To Reduce Congestion From Fifteenth Avenue To Welcome Bay

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 10:41 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Plans to reduce congestion and improve walking and cycling facilities on Fifteenth Avenue, Turret Road and Welcome Bay Road are open for community feedback.

The Connecting the people. Fifteenth Avenue to Welcome Bay project aims to reduce single occupancy vehicle use and make it more attractive to travel by bus, walk, cycle or scooter.

This is one of the key projects in the Western Bay of Plenty Transport System Plan - a shared transport vision for the region over the next 30 years to make sure transport projects are not done in isolation and that they work for everyone.

Tauranga City Council Director of Transport Brendan Bisley says as Tauranga continues to grow, this key route will become even more important.

“We know there are lots of challenges for people travelling in this area. Over the years, there have been many studies carried out on this route, with valuable feedback provided by the community. Council now has an opportunity to seek funding from Government to improve transport in this area and we’re working closely with our partners - mana whenua, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - to achieve that.”

Proposed options for improvements to Fifteenth Avenue, Turret Road, Hairini Bridge and causeway and Welcome Bay Road include:

  • High occupancy vehicle (T2 or T3) lanes or bus priority lanes.
  • A third lane between Burrows Street and SH29A interchange (across the Hairini Bridge and causeway). This could be a ‘tidal flow’ lane which means the direction of the traffic lanes can be changed depending on the demand.
  • A clip-on shared path on the Hairini Bridge for people walking, cycling, scootering or using a mobility device.
  • New shared paths and improved on-road cycle facilities that will help connect people to schools, shopping, and other activities.
  • New signalised crossings on Fifteenth Avenue and Welcome Bay Road.
  • Safety improvements including 30km speed zones near schools, raised tables on the approaches to some intersections and centre median barriers on Fifteenth Avenue.
  • A turnaround bay on Turret Road near the Hairini Bridge to provide drivers a place to turn safely.

Brendan says considering a long-term option is also part of the planning. “We are investigating when four lanes between Burrows Street and the SH29A Interchange might be needed. We do not believe this will be needed in the short term and will use further test results on the bridge life expectancy and traffic modelling to understand timing.”

A three-lane option across the Hairini Bridge and causeway will cost about $100m, compared to $300m (high level estimates only) for a continuation of four lanes from Burrows Street to the end of the Hairini causeway, which could also take a long time to plan, consent and build. The additional costs relate to the need to purchase property and build a new bridge.

“We believe the three-lane option is a good short to medium term option to make the best use of the existing bridge for its remaining life, improve transport choices along the corridor and reduce congestion,” says Brendan.

Feedback from the community will help inform the business case to seek funding from central government and develop a detailed design. If the business case is successful, Council will consult with the community again on the detailed design before any physical works begin.

Community consultation opens on Wednesday, 13 September 2023 and will run until 5pm Friday, 6 October. To have your say, head to letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/welcomebay.

The project team will also be available to speak with at the following in-person community drop-in sessions:

Thursday 21 September anytime between 12pm - 2pm or 3:30pm – 5:30pm at Welcome Bay Hall, 244 Welcome Bay Road, Welcome Bay (next to Caltex service station).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fictions About Reckless Government Spending

The Treasury's pre-election portrait is significantly out of whack with National’s repeated claims of rampant government mis-management. Instead, a recession has been averted, inflation is falling, unemployment is still at historically low levels, wages are running ahead of inflation, government debt remains low compared to other developed countries, and international credit ratings agencies keep on nodding in approval of Labour’s handling of the economy. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 