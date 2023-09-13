Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Mural Honours Wāhine Toa From Ōtautahi's History

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 10:49 pm
Christchurch NZ

Made possible by The Hine te Hiringa – Empower Women Utilising FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 fund, Watch This Space and ChristchurchNZ, the mural celebrates the lives, achievements, legacies and impact of a group of influential wāhine.

The women featured in the mural include singer, broadcaster and champion for Māori culture and language, Airini Nga Roimata Grennell, award winning writer and activist in feminism, social justice and peace movements Elsie Locke, prominent activist in the fields of Māori welfare and health Erihapeti Rehu-Murchie, conservationist and leader in Ngāi Tahu Wharetutu Te Aroha Stirling, and paraplegic Olympic archer who won Commonwealth Games Gold competing against able bodied competitors Neroli Fairhall.

Ōtautahi artist Kophie Su’a-Hulsbosch and Tāmaki Makaurau artist Janine Williams are designing and producing the mural with guidance from a local working panel.

The mural will be located at 92 Hereford Street, a location carefully selected to honour the women and their legacies as it is an entrance to the city’s commercial core.

Chief Executive of ChristchurchNZ Ali Adams says, "This mural is a meaningful addition to Ōtautahi's world leading street art scene. It shines a light on some of our city's unsung female heroes, a fantastic legacy that has come out of Christchurch being a team base camp for the recent FIFA World Cup. Art installations bring so much vibrancy and life into our city and the work of our Urban Development team is something we are really proud of at ChristchurchNZ."

The unveiling of the mural is being celebrated at The Christchurch Foundation's Kate Sheppard High Tea next week. The annual event celebrates female leadership in Christchurch, Selwyn and North Canterbury, where grant winners from the foundation's Kate Sheppard Women's Fund are announced.

This year is particularly meaningful as 2023 marks the 130th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in New Zealand. In honour of the occasion, New Zealand's first female Prime Minister the Rt Hon. Dame Jenny Shipley will be the keynote speaker for the event.

