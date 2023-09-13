Cr Cherry Lucas Appointed Deputy Mayor

Cr Cherry Lucas

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich today announced the appointment of Cr Cherry Lucas as Deputy Mayor, after accepting Cr Sophie Barker’s resignation from the position yesterday.

Mr Radich says Cr Lucas is experienced in governance roles, including serving on boards for some of Dunedin’s great success stories – iD Dunedin Fashion, the Otago Farmers Market Trust and Te Puna o Whakaehu development.

“Cr Lucas is well-respected and has an impressive background in accounting and senior management. She has both the experience and skillset needed to perform the role,” Mr Radich says.

Cr Lucas says, “I am honoured to accept the Mayor’s request to take on the role of Deputy Mayor. I am looking forward to supporting the Mayor by embracing this role and continuing to use my experience, skills and passion for Dunedin in a positive, proactive way for the benefit of the city."

Under the Local Government Act, the Mayor has the power to appoint the Deputy Mayor.

Mr Radich says he is exercising that right but is confident his appointment will have broad support from both councillors and the community.

Cr Lucas’ appointment as Deputy Mayor will be included in a report for noting to the 26 September Council meeting, along with a few other minor administrative tweaks given the change in role.

“I would like to thank Councillor Barker for her service as Deputy Mayor. I have found her to be an enthusiastic and hard working contributor to the duties of the Office of the Mayor. I respect Councillor Barker’s decision to step aside and relinquish the role. I know her strong advocacy for our wonderful city will continue as she remains a dedicated Dunedin City Councillor” said Mr Radich.

