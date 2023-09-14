Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Environment Court Confirms No-take Fishing Areas In Northland

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

New no-take fishing areas have been formally adopted by Northland Regional Council following an Environment Court decision that confirmed all fishing - including recreational - is no longer permitted from Maunganui Bay (Deep Water Cove) to Oporua (Oke Bay) in the Bay of Islands as well as around the Mimiwhangata peninsula.

The move is expected to provide some much-needed protection to some important areas on Northland’s coast.

In November last year the court released an interim decision in which it upheld appeals against Northland Regional Council’s lack of fishing prohibitions within its Proposed Regional Plan.

The court released its final decision on 11 May 2023, which was formally adopted into council’s Regional Plan on 31 July 2023.

The decision paves the way for the fishing ban for the purposes of protecting marine areas that have significant ecological and cultural value.

It also means commercial bulk harvesting of fish (specific seining and trawling methods) is prohibited in a new area around Rakaumangamanga (Cape Brett) to a depth of approximately 100 metres. The area starts immediately north of Maunganui Bay, passes around Rakaumangamanga and south of Whangamumu Harbour, to end just north of Te Akau (Elliott Bay). This closure will provide protection for a small area in which benthic habitats and schooling fish will be protected from damaging methods of fishing.

Exceptions to the no-take rules include kina harvest and activities mostly associated with restoration, research and tikanga such as customary fishing.

Northland Regional Council’s Proposed Regional Plan for Northland was publicly notified in September 2017 and did not include fishing controls.

Local hapū Te Uri O Hikihiki proposed that important areas should be protected from fishing, purse seining and bottom trawling under the Plan. Ngati Kuta also proposed no fishing in specific areas, so they could once again teem with life.

Along with the council, many supporting parties, including the Minister of Conservation, environmental groups, and other hapū, presented evidence which showed a serious decline in the health of these marine ecosystems associated with the impacts of these fishing methods. This included widespread loss of kelp forest and kina barren expansion which was related to low snapper and crayfish populations and small individual size.

The Environment Court process meant public consultation on the no-take rules was not possible, but NRC supported the court’s decision on the basis that significant ecological values were being negatively impacted by fishing in the areas, and because it reflected the concerns of local hapū Te Uri O Hikihiki and Ngati Kuta ki Te Rawhiti.

Council chair Tui Shortland says the council is continuing to work with iwi and hapū in the implementation areas.

"’We are working in partnership with local tangata whenua and communities around how the new rules will be effectively implemented. We’ve already made a public commitment to having that kōrero and establishing those relationships."

The rule changes have significant implications for council as the regulation of recreational or commercial fishing locations is not a function council has undertaken previously.

Chair Shortland says in the wake of the court’s latest ruling, the council would be working with tangata whenua and all stakeholders to make sure the new rules are well understood, communicated and respected, so the moana can once again thrive in the protected areas.

She says the council’s initial focus would be education and advocacy around the reasons why the no take areas have been set up.

However, compliance measures available under the Resource Management Act ranged from fines of several hundred dollars for breaking rules or not providing information to a warranted enforcement officer through to imprisonment for up to two years or a fine up to $300,000 for an individual, or $600,000 for an organisation.

For further details on the new fishing regulation, head to www.nrc.govt.nz/marineareas

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fictions About Reckless Government Spending

The Treasury's pre-election portrait is significantly out of whack with National’s repeated claims of rampant government mis-management. Instead, a recession has been averted, inflation is falling, unemployment is still at historically low levels, wages are running ahead of inflation, government debt remains low compared to other developed countries, and international credit ratings agencies keep on nodding in approval of Labour’s handling of the economy. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 