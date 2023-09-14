Customers Can Still Travel During AT HOP Disruption

Auckland Transport is currently experiencing issues with its AT HOP services and wants to reassure customers they can still catch buses, trains and ferries while the issue is being resolved.

This issue has arisen from a cyber incident impacting part of the AT HOP system. At this point in time we believe the incident is isolated to one part of our system and that no personal or financial data has been compromised.

The issue is impacting top-ups and other HOP card services. However, AT’s staff and operators are ensuring everyone is still able to travel, even if their card is unable to be topped-up. Customers should still tag on and off when travelling.

AT takes cyber security extremely seriously, we have activated our security protocols and are working with our expert partners to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however we anticipate it may take until early next week to fully restore these services.

We will fully investigate the incident and provide further details following the completion of that investigation.

Services affected:

Online top ups, as well as other AT HOP services using MyAT HOP on our website, is currently unavailable.

Existing auto top ups will still work, but there will be a delay in the payment being processed.

Ticket and top up machines are only accepting cash payments. Transactions using Eftpos/credit cards are unavailable. Some machines may not be working.

AT customer service centres will have limited functionality and may only be able to accept cash payments.

AT HOP retailers are unable to top up HOP cards or process other AT HOP services like loading concessions.

