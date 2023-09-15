Further search warrants in search for Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris

Police are continuing to terminate search warrants against associates of Dariush Talagi, as part of the Queen Street homicide investigation.

There is warrant to arrest for Talagi for murder, as well as a warrant to arrest for Tiari Boon-Harris for being an accessory after the fact.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says the pair are together and are evading Police.

“The Operation Alto team have terminated two search warrants this week in Clendon Park and Māngere as part of our enquiries.

“As a result, we have arrested a man, who is an associate of Talagi, on unrelated drugs offences.”

The 25-year-old man has since appeared in the Auckland District Court on drugs charges, including possession of cannabis for supply and supplies cannabis.

The investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi and Boon-Harris, Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“Police are working tirelessly to give the victims’ families answers and to put this pair before the Court.

“We continue to remind their associates in the strongest possible terms that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us.

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting the pair to evade Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Police advise that the pair should not be approached. If you sight them, please call 111.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Talagi and Boon-Harris should call Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting the file number 230804/3399.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



