Re-opening Of Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary

In response to Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary re-opening to the public, VAWA’s Managing Director, Dr. Helen Beattie says:

‘‘Given the alleged welfare concerns about some of the big cats at Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary that have been exposed in multiple stories over the last decade (per The Detail’s podcast, ‘The dark twists and crazy turns of Whangārei's big cat park.’), it’s hard to argue that the facility should be allowed to re-open to the public.’

‘Primarily, the question that must be asked is, ‘Are the big cats at Kamo being kept alive purely to generate revenue, despite their ongoing suffering?’

‘It’s worth noting that animal welfare concerns have been raised multiple times over the years. Previously, as the New Zealand Veterinary Association’s Chief Veterinary Officer, I gave unofficial advice to the Ministry for Primary Industries that should the facility lose its licence to operate and in fact, even if it doesn’t, at least some of the big cats should be euthanised due to welfare concerns.’

‘Regarding the animal welfare concerns, New Zealand has several veterinarians with zoo animal expertise as well as veterinarians with animal welfare expertise - both need to be engaged to provide a comprehensive assessment of the cats’ welfare.’

‘Declawing of companion cats is strongly opposed by the veterinary profession in New Zealand. While the declawing of these big cats occurred a long time ago, the ongoing welfare impacts are very real, every day. This is not only from the physical pain that the lions are understood to experience, but also because they can’t express some normal behaviours - for example, big cats, like companion cats, like to scratch trees with their claws.’

‘On top of that, if the cats do not have at least ‘a life worth living,’ euthanasia should be considered, given they are interbred, cannot be relocated to another captive wildlife programme and have no chance of being given a better life with a purpose. Holding animals like these in captivity has been questioned for a long time and these questions are even more relevant when the cats are not contributing to conservation via an integrated national or international breeding programme. This position is backed up by Professor Phil Seddon’s comments on The Detail’s podcast.’

‘Given all this, there ought to be an urgent and thorough investigation into the welfare of the big cats at Kamo and the outcomes driven by the cats’ needs, not the ‘sanctuary’s wants.’

References:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/programmes/the-detail/story/2018906739/the-dark-twists-and-crazy-turns-of-whangarei-s-big-cat-park

http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/2998555/Big-cats-lose-clawsstuff.co.nz/national/131507183/lions-tigers-and-fears-as-troubled-wildlife-sanctuary-faces-uncertain-future

© Scoop Media

