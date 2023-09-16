Offenders Wanted And Vehicle Sought Following A Third Robbery In Auckland

Police investigations are underway following three aggravated robberies across Auckland City in the past three nights which may be related.

A silver Toyota Mark X with the registration HTU397 is sought and the two men shown in CCTV footage attached, are also sought who may be of interest to this inquiry.

At around 2am this morning, Police were called to the Wapiti Sports Bar on Carrington Road, Point Chevalier after multiple offenders, armed with hammers and a firearm, entered the premises.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, Auckland City District Criminal Investigation Branch says a number of staff were locking up for the night when the offenders entered and threatened them with a firearm.

Four offenders wearing masks took cash and left in two vehicles. One vehicle has been located abandoned near the scene and will undergo forensic testing today.

With a similar modus operandi, yesterday Friday 15 at around 12.57am, Police were called to The Harlequin Sports Bar on Great North Road Point Chevalier after multiple offenders, armed with hammers and a firearm, entered the premises.

A number of staff and patrons were inside the premises when the offenders entered.

“One person has fired a shot inside the premises, which has struck a wall behind the bar and the offenders have taken money from the tills and gaming machines before fleeing,” he says.

Mr Friend says Police believe the same group of offenders are responsible for an aggravated robbery at the Mount Albert Sports Bar on New North Road at around 2.20am on Thursday 14 September.

“Four offenders armed with hammers have entered the building which at the time had a staff member and four customers inside.

“This type of violent behaviour is totally unacceptable. We believe these three incidents are linked and we’re following positive lines of enquiry but need the public’s assistance to find these offenders before they injure someone.

All staff and patrons who have been victims of these aggravated robberies have been offered Victim Support.

We are now working hard to identify and locate those involved so we can hold them accountable and are currently seeking any witnesses to come forward if they haven’t yet.

You can get in touch by calling 105 or if you wish to give information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. You can quote the following file numbers in relation to these events.

230914/9893 - Mt Albert Sports Bar Thursday September 14 230915/4397 - Harlequin Sports Bar Friday September 15 230916/8450 - Wapiti Sports Bar Saturday September 16

