Ōtautahi Community Comes Together To Oppose Julian Batchelor Street March

Over 500 Māori and tauiwi members of the Ōtautahi community came together today for the ‘Aroha Not Hōhā’ event in opposition to Julian Batchelor's Stop Co-Governance street march, which began at the Bridge of Remembrance at 11am.

Members of the community shared kai and a cuppa, sang waiata, listened to inspirational kōrero and held signs as a show of support for our Māori community and the values of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“We are opposed to Julian’s anti-Māori racism, and spreading of disinformation about co-governance. We are also opposed to Julian’s historic hatred towards our rainbow community.” said an Anti-Fascist Ōtautahi spokesperson.

Julian Batchelor claims that Aotearoa is currently engaged in a “war” against “elite Māori” and that co-governance will lead to “tribal rule”. At today’s event he described Aotearoa New Zealand as being “like Nazi Germany”.

“We believe Julian’s kōrero is not only untrue, but is also dangerous and likely to lead towards paranoia and violence against Māori in our community. We want to live in an Aotearoa where Te Tiriti is honoured and Māori peoples' right to tino rangatiratanga (self determination) is uplifted. This is not something to be afraid of.” said the Anti-Fascist Ōtautahi spokesperson.

Participants at multiple locations during Julian Batchelor’s speaking tour have been aggressive towards Māori and there have been assaults on protestors opposing the events. Māori and people wearing taonga Māori were commonly denied entry to the venues.

During Julian Batchelor’s visit to Ōtautahi on 6 July Kyle Chapman, former leader of the Nazi skinhead group NZ National Front and later Right Wing Resistance, acted as “security” for the event. Chapman has since been arrested on charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Historically Kyle Chapman has been convicted for throwing a molotov cocktail at a marae.

Josie Butler (Ngāpuhi) is an Ōtautahi based human rights activist. "I really worry that the hate, fear, and division that Julian Batchelor is preaching will lead to violence towards our Māori whanau. This is of particular concern in Ōtautahi Christchurch where we have already had a terror attack fueled by similar sentiments of hate and white supremacy,” said Josie.

Our Māori culture is one of aroha (love), manaakitanga (uplifting the mana of all), whakawhanaungatanga (creating connections and community) - it is beautiful, not only for Māori but for all kiwis.”

Julie (Pākehā) said: “It’s unfair that our Te Tiriti partners are being targeted and disrespected by this racist nonsense. Many of us Pākehā don’t know much about Te Tiriti, but I urge everyone to go and learn about our history to avoid falling prey to the disinformation and dinosaur attitudes of people like Julian Batchelor.”

