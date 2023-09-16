Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wahs Express Takes Off!

Saturday, 16 September 2023, 8:50 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand flew 170 passionate Warriors’ fans on a special Grabaseat™ flight from Ōtautahi Christchurch to Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland today.

Former Warriors player and league legend Awen Guttenbeil was hosting the Wahs Express, supporting the crew, taking selfies, and surprising fans onboard with giveaways.

“It was awesome to be onboard the Wahs Express today, helping Air New Zealand get Wahs fans to the game. It’s important the team has as much home support as they can and it’s great that fans from around Aotearoa will be there to cheer the boys on.”

The Jarvis family from Christchurch were stoked to be onboard. They are loyal fans, having made it to a couple of games already this season, but were excited when the Wahs Express flight was announced and knew they had to be on it!

Cooper Jarvis said: "It was cool to have a plane load of supporters and hearing many 'up the Wahs' being shouted out!"

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said he was thrilled to bring loyal Warriors’ fans north for tonight’s game.

“Tonight’s match is a must-win and I know these fans will be cheering the team on loudly after the warmup on the flight today.”

