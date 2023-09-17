Person Deceased Following Fleeing Driver Event In Canterbury

Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area Commander:

One person has died following a fleeing driver event in Waimakariri.

It happened after Police were called to a report of illegal street racing

activity in the Furnside area just before 4.45 this morning.

Police followed an offending vehicle for a short time but then stopped due to

the manner of driving and the urban environment.

The vehicle was found crashed into the side of a house on McIvor Place,

Rangiora after it appeared to have hit a tree. No-one in the house was hurt.

There were four people in the car.

An 18-year-old female passenger died at the scene. Police are liaising with

the family of the deceased.

An 18-year-old male has been arrested and is being questioned by Police.

Two other people were uninjured and are speaking to Police.

Several investigations will now take place, including inquiries by the

Serious Crash Unit.

The matter has been self-referred to the IPCA.

