Person Deceased Following Fleeing Driver Event In Canterbury
Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area Commander:
One person has died following a fleeing driver event in Waimakariri.
It happened after Police
were called to a report of illegal street racing
activity in the Furnside area just before 4.45 this morning.
Police followed an offending vehicle for a
short time but then stopped due to
the manner of driving and the urban environment.
The vehicle was found
crashed into the side of a house on McIvor
Place,
Rangiora after it appeared to have hit a tree. No-one in the house was hurt.
There were four people in the car.
An 18-year-old female passenger died at
the scene. Police are liaising with
the family of the deceased.
An 18-year-old male has been arrested and is being questioned by Police.
Two other people were uninjured and are speaking to Police.
Several
investigations will now take place, including inquiries by
the
Serious Crash Unit.
The matter has been self-referred to the IPCA.