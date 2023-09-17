Fatal Crash, Pakowhai, Hastings
Sunday, 17 September 2023, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle collision,
where a vehicle struck the median barrier on the
intersection of Pakowhai Road and Brookfields Road,
Pakowhai, last night.
Police responded around
7:30pm.
Sadly, one person was declared deceased at the
scene.
Another person received moderate injuries and
was transported to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit
attended the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
