Fatal Crash, Pakowhai, Hastings

One person has died following a single vehicle collision, where a vehicle struck the median barrier on the intersection of Pakowhai Road and Brookfields Road, Pakowhai, last night.

Police responded around 7:30pm.

Sadly, one person was declared deceased at the scene.

Another person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

