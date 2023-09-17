Keep tagging on – AT HOP system to be restored by Tuesday

AT expects its AT HOP system to be restored for customers to use from Tuesday morning.

The affected part of the system, which has been offline since a cyber incident impacted it last week, is being rebuilt as quickly as possible.

Customers will be able to top-up their cards online via MyAT, AT customer service centres and via ticket machines from Tuesday morning, and able to top-up via our AT HOP retailers from Tuesday evening.

Customers are still able to travel on buses, trains and ferries while we complete restoring the AT HOP system.

Continue to tag-on and off, even if you have insufficient funds and are unable to top-up your card before the system is fixed. Our staff and operators will ensure you are still able to travel, even if your HOP card is unable to be topped-up.

Investigations into the cyber incident are still ongoing, and at this stage AT still believes customer data, including financial data, has not been compromised.

AT takes cyber security very seriously. We activated our security protocols as soon as we became aware of the incident last week and are working with our expert partners to minimise any future risk to our systems.

© Scoop Media

