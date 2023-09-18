Incident – Albany Bus Station
Monday, 18 September 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising the public to stay clear of the
Albany Bus Station.
Emergency services are responding
to an incident, which was reported at around
12.50pm.
Initial indications suggest two people have
been injured.
One person is believed to be in a
critical condition, and other person has received a minor
injury.
At this stage, enquiries are ongoing to locate
the person responsible.
We are asking the public to
please follow instructions from emergency services and avoid
the area where
possible.
