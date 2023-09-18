Incident – Albany Bus Station

Police are advising the public to stay clear of the Albany Bus Station.

Emergency services are responding to an incident, which was reported at around 12.50pm.

Initial indications suggest two people have been injured.

One person is believed to be in a critical condition, and other person has received a minor injury.

At this stage, enquiries are ongoing to locate the person responsible.

We are asking the public to please follow instructions from emergency services and avoid the area where possible.

