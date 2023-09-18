AT Assisting Police Following Attack At Albany Bus Station

Auckland Transport is assisting Police with its inquiry following a serious attack at Albany Bus Station earlier this afternoon, with the station now closed for a scene investigation.

At about 1250 this afternoon an altercation broke out at the station between members of the public which resulted in one person receiving critical injuries and another with a minor injury.

Emergency services were quickly notified of the incident by Auckland Transport staff, with Police and ambulance crews attending shortly afterwards.

A Police investigation is now underway into the attack and large sections of the station will be off-limits to passengers while Police work through their scene investigations.

Auckland Transport Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten says this afternoon’s attack will have come as a shock to passengers and staff who were at the station this afternoon.

“Events like this afternoon’s attack are a very rare occurrence across our AT Metro network, but while Police are investigating we are also looking at how we can increase our security presence at large stations like Albany.

“Our teams are fully supporting Police as they begin their investigations today and we are asking passengers for their patience while Albany Bus Station is closed and detours are in place.

“While Albany Bus Station is closed we are detouring all buses which stop at the station to a series of bus stops along Don McKinnon Drive and AT staff will be on the ground to help our customers navigate these detours.

“The best way for our customers to stay informed about any disruptions to their bus service this afternoon is by using the AT Mobile app or the Journey Planner on the AT website.”

Alternative bus stops being used today while Albany Bus Station is closed:

Stop Closed Redirect To Services Affected Direction Stop A 4315 – Don McKinnon NX1 Inbound

