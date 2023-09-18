Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Boil Water Notice Issued For Queenstown And Frankton

Monday, 18 September 2023, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has this afternoon issued a boil water notice to Queenstown and Frankton residents and businesses on a public supply.

QLDC Property and Infrastructure General Manager Tony Avery said this notice affects all properties serviced by the Council’s Queenstown supply including Frankton, Quail Rise and Tucker Beach Rd, Kelvin Heights and Hanley’s Farm. Jack’s Point is a privately operated water supply and is not affected.

“NPHS Southern has confirmed a number of local cases of illness caused by the protozoa, cryptosporidium. There are currently eight confirmed cases originating in neighbourhoods serviced by this supply. The source of these cases is not yet known and there is no confirmed link to the local water supply. However, on the basis of advice from NPHS Southern regarding the nature of symptoms related to cryptosporidium infection and the potential speed and ease of transmission, we are issuing this notice,” he said.

“We are aware of recent reports on social media of people living in Fernhill feeling unwell. As a result, Council via its contractor began more frequent monitoring in the Fernhill area on Friday 8 September. All results to date have been, and continue to be, normal.”

“This monitoring tests for indicators of contamination via the presence of E.coli or total coliforms, and also checks residual chlorine levels. However, this testing does not specifically identify the presence or absence of cryptosporidium. Whilst there has been no result to date that indicates the local water supply has been compromised, as the supply at this location does not currently have a protozoa barrier as part of the treatment process this cannot be conclusively ruled out.”

“In general, the potential for cryptosporidium contamination is highly unlikely. But with these cases confirmed, and to minimise others’ potential exposure to cryptosporidiosis, all residents and businesses in these areas should boil their water until further notice.”

Boiling water kills any microorganisms that could be present. In the locations outlined above people are advised to boil all their drinking water for at least one minute (or use bottled water) for the following uses:

  • Drinking water – including cold beverages, ice-making and coffee machines.
  • Food preparation – including washing uncooked foods such as salad, vegetables, and fruit.
  • Preparing baby formula.
  • Washing food utensils.
  • Brushing teeth.
  • Pets.

“We will continue to engage with NPHS Southern and Taumata Arowai (the Drinking Water Regulator), and will issue further advice as and when the situation changes,” added Mr Avery. “Anyone with related symptoms should seek medical advice.”

More information can be found on the Taumata Arowai website: https://www.taumataarowai.govt.nz/for-communities/emergencies/

For information about cryptosporidiosis, including symptoms and treatment, visit https://healthed.govt.nz/products/cryptosporidium-and-giardia

