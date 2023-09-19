2023 Awards For Excellence In Policing – Australasian Council Of Women And Policing
The Australasian Council of Women and Policing (ACWAP)
has been participating
in the global network of women in policing since it was established in August
1997. It consists of women and men within law enforcement agencies and the
community who work together to improve the opportunities and services
provided to women within our communities. Each year ACWAP presents a number
of awards for excellence in law enforcement. The Awards for Excellence in
Policing are an opportunity to publicly acknowledge and reward the
achievements of women and men who are contributing to improving policing and
law enforcement and ensuring policing services are enhanced for women.
This year’s 24th Excellence in Policing
Awards was held on Monday 18th
September in Auckland, New Zealand, in conjunction with the International
Women in Policing Conference (IWPC), co-hosted by the International
Association of Women in Police (IAWP), ACWAP and New Zealand Police.
The following Awards were presented:
The Audrey Fagan Memorial Award,
sponsored by the Australian Federal Police,
honours the memory of Assistant Commissioner Audrey Fagan APM who was the
ACT’s Chief Police Officer at the time of her death on the 20 April 2007.
The Audrey Fagan Memorial Award recognises outstanding women who have shown
exceptional qualities as a mentor, role model and leader of men and women in
policing and law enforcement and is chosen by a selection panel from the
nominees across all Award categories. This year the Award was presented to
Jacinta Pannowitz, Queensland Police Service. Jacinta is a leader within her
community and as a victim-survivor of domestic and family violence, Jacinta
is a committed mentor to others, is highly regarded by her colleagues and has
actively contributed to influencing cultural change within the Queensland
Police Service with respect to coercive control. She is the epitome of
outstanding influence, resilience, advocacy and compassion. As an outstanding
role model for women in policing and a poweful advocate for women in the
community, Jacinta was also awarded the Most Outstanding Female Leader Award,
sponsored by New Zealand Police. This award recognises a member who
demonstrates dynamic and innovative leadership, mentored and guided others
and contributed significantly to their field.
The Bev
Lawson Memorial Award sponsored by FC Lawyers is the
Council’s most
prestigious award and recognises the most outstanding woman who has been
first in any policing or law enforcement activity or support service. The
Award is in honour of the ground-breaking achievements of Bev Lawson, who as
a former Deputy Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force was
Australia’s most senior woman in policing until her untimely death in
1998. This year the Award was presented to Cecilia Vine, Queensland Police
Service. Cecilia has dedicated her service as a commissioned officer to
uplifting, mentoring and guiding both men and women throughout the
organisation to achieve their career goals, empower others and reinforce the
wellbeing of staff as a priority. Cecilia is recognized as a trail blazer,
mentor and dedicated advocate for destigmatising psychological injury and
promoting wellbeing and demonstrating authentic leadership with a support of
women a priority.
The
Champion of Change Award is sponsored by Queensland Police
Service. This
award acknowledges men’s individual and/or collective influence and
commitment to improving policing for women. It also acknowledges the
importance of men’s role in increasing women’s representation in
leadership within policing and how policing is delivered to women in the
community. Areas of particular focus are how the Champion has achieved a
real change in workplace culture and mindset and empowered both women and men
within law enforcement to advance gender equality and improve policing for
women. This year the award was presented to Adam Hunt, New South Wales
Police Force. Adam’s passion, perseverance and tenacity in advocating for
women has led to the development and inclusion of women for the first time in
the New South Wales Police AFL team. Adam achieved this while simultaneously
advancing gender equity and the empowerment of women through leadership
programmes, mentorship and his persistent inclusion of women in all aspects
of policing.
Robson Iavro, Vanuatu Police Force was recognised with a Highly Commended
Award in this category.
The Integrity and Courage Award is
sponsored by QBank and acknowledges the
courage required to make the community and law enforcement better for
everyone. It is an opportunity to recognise more than just physical bravery
but seeks to recognise the courage and integrity of the circumstances where
someone has the time to think about the implications of their actions and the
impact those actions will have on their career, their family and themselves.
It includes resolving conflict or situations that require challenging
established beliefs or practices and protecting others who are negatively
affected by unlawful, dangerous discriminatory or unethical practices or
events. This year the award was presented to Hannah Drake, New Zealand
Police. Hannah has a unique ability to utilise her own personal challenges to
motivate others to reach their goals. She has been a voice for those who
suffer in silence, speaking out and exposing the barriers that inhibit equity
and equality and has bravely shared her vulnerability to challenge
assumptions and encourage new ways of doing things.
The Most Outstanding Female Investigator Award
is sponsored by Queensland
Police Union of Employees and this year the award was presented to Simone Van
Der Sluys, Western Australia Police Force. Simone is recognised as an
outstanding and highly experienced investigator whose dedication and
commitment contributed to the successful prosecution of a former serving
police officer resulting in him receiving the highest term of imprisonment
ever handed down for sexual offending in Western Australia.
The Most Outstanding Female
Administrator Award is sponsored by Australian
Border Force and was awarded to Christine Agius, New South Wales Police
Force. Christine has been the driver of equity and diversity for New South
Wales Police Force for nine years. Her commitment and genuine passion to
build a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects, respects and values the
perspectives and participation of all New South Wales Police Force employees,
has ensured everyone has access to equal opportunities.
The Most
Outstanding Female Practitioner Award is sponsored by
Police
Association of New South Wales and this year was awarded to Susan Lock, South
Australia Police. Susan’s commitment to implementing changes within the
criminal justice system has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals,
and in particular women. She has worked tirelessly to provide a voice for
those who have been silenced, empowering survivors to break the cycle of
abuse and rebuild their lives.
Pauline Williams, Victoria Police was recognised with a Highly Commended
Award in this category.
The Most
Outstanding Female Intelligence Practitioner Award is
sponsored by
the Australian Institute of Professional Intelligence Officers and this year
was awarded to Christie Wallace-Kunkel, New South Wales Police Force.
Christie is a tireless and committed advocate for the advancement of
intelligence in law enforcement and is a supportive leader of women in
intelligence and policing. Christie has delivered genuine benefits to the New
South Wales Police Force through improving understanding and outcomes for
victims of domestic violence and sexual violence.
The Emerging Leadership
Award is sponsored by the Australian Institute of
Police Management and is awarded to Sasha Harding with the New South Wales
Police Force. Throughout her 25 years in policing Sasha has effected the
change and improved the quality of countless lives extending from victims and
families she has helped, to the staff she has worked alongside and led. She
is recognised as a dynamic and inspiring female leader who champions
inclusion and diversity, exemplifies courage and resilience, while
successfully manages and leads a critically important unit within the New
South Wales Police Force.
Tia Pirihi, Victoria Police was recognised with a Highly Commended Award in
this category.
The
Excellence in Law Enforcement Initiative for Women in the
Community Award
is sponsored by TripleZero Property Group and this year was awarded to the
Sexual Offence and Family Violence Unit, Victoria Police. The Sexual Offence
and Family Violence Unit is the first unit of its kind in the Southern
Hemisphere in its provision of a unique victim-centric specialist response to
family violence and sexual offences committed by employees of Victoria
Police. The Unit strives to build community trust by holding police employees
to account.
The Queensland Police Service Domestic and Family Violence Training Team and
New South Wales Police Force Sexual Violence Project were also recognised
with Highly Commended Awards in this category.
The Excellence in
Law Enforcement in the Pacific Region Award is sponsored
by
the Pacific Faculty of Policing and this year was awarded to Ema Veiqali,
Fiji Police Force. Ema is a strong committed advocate and a human rights
activist for women and children. Ema is committed to providing women and
children an environment where they can seek assistance and support without
fear of negative consequences and realise their rights through meaningful
access to justice.
The Excellence in
Research on Improving Law Enforcement for Women Award
is
sponsored by the Australia & New Zealand Society of Evidence Based Policing
and this year was awarded to Dr Jennifer Raymond, New South Wales Police
Force. Jennifer’s outstanding leadership and commitment were crucial in
operationalising emerging forensic genetic genealogy capabilities that
provide closure and improved outcomes for victim survivors of sexual assault,
victims of homicide and families of long-term missing persons.
The Griffith University Women in Policing
Scholarship was awarded to Emily
Clarke, Queensland Police Service. Through her studies in the Graduate
Certificate in Autism Studies Emily hopes to better understand
neurodivergence and how it relates to both victims of sexual offending, as
well as offenders, to adopt an evidence-based approach to crime prevention
and disruption.
Congratulations to all the award winners.