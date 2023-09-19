2023 Awards For Excellence In Policing – Australasian Council Of Women And Policing

The Australasian Council of Women and Policing (ACWAP) has been participating

in the global network of women in policing since it was established in August

1997. It consists of women and men within law enforcement agencies and the

community who work together to improve the opportunities and services

provided to women within our communities. Each year ACWAP presents a number

of awards for excellence in law enforcement. The Awards for Excellence in

Policing are an opportunity to publicly acknowledge and reward the

achievements of women and men who are contributing to improving policing and

law enforcement and ensuring policing services are enhanced for women.

This year’s 24th Excellence in Policing Awards was held on Monday 18th

September in Auckland, New Zealand, in conjunction with the International

Women in Policing Conference (IWPC), co-hosted by the International

Association of Women in Police (IAWP), ACWAP and New Zealand Police.

The following Awards were presented:

The Audrey Fagan Memorial Award, sponsored by the Australian Federal Police,

honours the memory of Assistant Commissioner Audrey Fagan APM who was the

ACT’s Chief Police Officer at the time of her death on the 20 April 2007.

The Audrey Fagan Memorial Award recognises outstanding women who have shown

exceptional qualities as a mentor, role model and leader of men and women in

policing and law enforcement and is chosen by a selection panel from the

nominees across all Award categories. This year the Award was presented to

Jacinta Pannowitz, Queensland Police Service. Jacinta is a leader within her

community and as a victim-survivor of domestic and family violence, Jacinta

is a committed mentor to others, is highly regarded by her colleagues and has

actively contributed to influencing cultural change within the Queensland

Police Service with respect to coercive control. She is the epitome of

outstanding influence, resilience, advocacy and compassion. As an outstanding

role model for women in policing and a poweful advocate for women in the

community, Jacinta was also awarded the Most Outstanding Female Leader Award,

sponsored by New Zealand Police. This award recognises a member who

demonstrates dynamic and innovative leadership, mentored and guided others

and contributed significantly to their field.

The Bev Lawson Memorial Award sponsored by FC Lawyers is the Council’s most

prestigious award and recognises the most outstanding woman who has been

first in any policing or law enforcement activity or support service. The

Award is in honour of the ground-breaking achievements of Bev Lawson, who as

a former Deputy Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force was

Australia’s most senior woman in policing until her untimely death in

1998. This year the Award was presented to Cecilia Vine, Queensland Police

Service. Cecilia has dedicated her service as a commissioned officer to

uplifting, mentoring and guiding both men and women throughout the

organisation to achieve their career goals, empower others and reinforce the

wellbeing of staff as a priority. Cecilia is recognized as a trail blazer,

mentor and dedicated advocate for destigmatising psychological injury and

promoting wellbeing and demonstrating authentic leadership with a support of

women a priority.

The Champion of Change Award is sponsored by Queensland Police Service. This

award acknowledges men’s individual and/or collective influence and

commitment to improving policing for women. It also acknowledges the

importance of men’s role in increasing women’s representation in

leadership within policing and how policing is delivered to women in the

community. Areas of particular focus are how the Champion has achieved a

real change in workplace culture and mindset and empowered both women and men

within law enforcement to advance gender equality and improve policing for

women. This year the award was presented to Adam Hunt, New South Wales

Police Force. Adam’s passion, perseverance and tenacity in advocating for

women has led to the development and inclusion of women for the first time in

the New South Wales Police AFL team. Adam achieved this while simultaneously

advancing gender equity and the empowerment of women through leadership

programmes, mentorship and his persistent inclusion of women in all aspects

of policing.

Robson Iavro, Vanuatu Police Force was recognised with a Highly Commended

Award in this category.

The Integrity and Courage Award is sponsored by QBank and acknowledges the

courage required to make the community and law enforcement better for

everyone. It is an opportunity to recognise more than just physical bravery

but seeks to recognise the courage and integrity of the circumstances where

someone has the time to think about the implications of their actions and the

impact those actions will have on their career, their family and themselves.

It includes resolving conflict or situations that require challenging

established beliefs or practices and protecting others who are negatively

affected by unlawful, dangerous discriminatory or unethical practices or

events. This year the award was presented to Hannah Drake, New Zealand

Police. Hannah has a unique ability to utilise her own personal challenges to

motivate others to reach their goals. She has been a voice for those who

suffer in silence, speaking out and exposing the barriers that inhibit equity

and equality and has bravely shared her vulnerability to challenge

assumptions and encourage new ways of doing things.

The Most Outstanding Female Investigator Award is sponsored by Queensland

Police Union of Employees and this year the award was presented to Simone Van

Der Sluys, Western Australia Police Force. Simone is recognised as an

outstanding and highly experienced investigator whose dedication and

commitment contributed to the successful prosecution of a former serving

police officer resulting in him receiving the highest term of imprisonment

ever handed down for sexual offending in Western Australia.

The Most Outstanding Female Administrator Award is sponsored by Australian

Border Force and was awarded to Christine Agius, New South Wales Police

Force. Christine has been the driver of equity and diversity for New South

Wales Police Force for nine years. Her commitment and genuine passion to

build a diverse and inclusive culture that reflects, respects and values the

perspectives and participation of all New South Wales Police Force employees,

has ensured everyone has access to equal opportunities.

The Most Outstanding Female Practitioner Award is sponsored by Police

Association of New South Wales and this year was awarded to Susan Lock, South

Australia Police. Susan’s commitment to implementing changes within the

criminal justice system has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals,

and in particular women. She has worked tirelessly to provide a voice for

those who have been silenced, empowering survivors to break the cycle of

abuse and rebuild their lives.

Pauline Williams, Victoria Police was recognised with a Highly Commended

Award in this category.

The Most Outstanding Female Intelligence Practitioner Award is sponsored by

the Australian Institute of Professional Intelligence Officers and this year

was awarded to Christie Wallace-Kunkel, New South Wales Police Force.

Christie is a tireless and committed advocate for the advancement of

intelligence in law enforcement and is a supportive leader of women in

intelligence and policing. Christie has delivered genuine benefits to the New

South Wales Police Force through improving understanding and outcomes for

victims of domestic violence and sexual violence.

The Emerging Leadership Award is sponsored by the Australian Institute of

Police Management and is awarded to Sasha Harding with the New South Wales

Police Force. Throughout her 25 years in policing Sasha has effected the

change and improved the quality of countless lives extending from victims and

families she has helped, to the staff she has worked alongside and led. She

is recognised as a dynamic and inspiring female leader who champions

inclusion and diversity, exemplifies courage and resilience, while

successfully manages and leads a critically important unit within the New

South Wales Police Force.

Tia Pirihi, Victoria Police was recognised with a Highly Commended Award in

this category.

The Excellence in Law Enforcement Initiative for Women in the Community Award

is sponsored by TripleZero Property Group and this year was awarded to the

Sexual Offence and Family Violence Unit, Victoria Police. The Sexual Offence

and Family Violence Unit is the first unit of its kind in the Southern

Hemisphere in its provision of a unique victim-centric specialist response to

family violence and sexual offences committed by employees of Victoria

Police. The Unit strives to build community trust by holding police employees

to account.

The Queensland Police Service Domestic and Family Violence Training Team and

New South Wales Police Force Sexual Violence Project were also recognised

with Highly Commended Awards in this category.

The Excellence in Law Enforcement in the Pacific Region Award is sponsored by

the Pacific Faculty of Policing and this year was awarded to Ema Veiqali,

Fiji Police Force. Ema is a strong committed advocate and a human rights

activist for women and children. Ema is committed to providing women and

children an environment where they can seek assistance and support without

fear of negative consequences and realise their rights through meaningful

access to justice.

The Excellence in Research on Improving Law Enforcement for Women Award is

sponsored by the Australia & New Zealand Society of Evidence Based Policing

and this year was awarded to Dr Jennifer Raymond, New South Wales Police

Force. Jennifer’s outstanding leadership and commitment were crucial in

operationalising emerging forensic genetic genealogy capabilities that

provide closure and improved outcomes for victim survivors of sexual assault,

victims of homicide and families of long-term missing persons.

The Griffith University Women in Policing Scholarship was awarded to Emily

Clarke, Queensland Police Service. Through her studies in the Graduate

Certificate in Autism Studies Emily hopes to better understand

neurodivergence and how it relates to both victims of sexual offending, as

well as offenders, to adopt an evidence-based approach to crime prevention

and disruption.

Congratulations to all the award winners.

© Scoop Media

