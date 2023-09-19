AT HOP Systems Back Online Throughout Today

Customers will be able to top-up their AT HOP cards from today, Tuesday 19 September as the system impacted by last week’s cyber incident comes back online.

“Our teams and supplier partners have been working throughout the weekend to rebuild a system that would normally take several months to build in less than a week,” says AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton.

“We expect most of the services our customers use, such as online top-ups through MyAT and ticket and top-up machines, to be available over the course of today.

“Some parts of the system might take a little longer than others and we really appreciate our customers’ patience. You can keep tagging-on and off and our staff and operators are around our public transport network and at stations to assist customers as our systems come back online,” he says.

Investigations into the cyber incident are still ongoing, and at this stage AT still believes customer data, including financial data, has not been compromised.

AT takes cyber security very seriously. We activated our security protocols as soon as we became aware of the incident last week and are working with our expert partners to minimise any future risk to our systems.

Grace period for topping-up

If you have a negative balance, you should top-up your card as soon as possible. There will be a grace period until the end of day on Thursday for you to top-up. You will also need to cover any negative balance on your AT HOP card.

Payments

If you have topped-up your card via eftpos or credit card since Wednesday last week, you can expect your account to be charged in the next couple of days You will need to cover any negative balance on your AT HOP card.

For auto-top ups, if a customer’s auto top-up triggered since the cyber incident, the payment will now be processed over in the next couple of days.

Online top-ups are now processed within one hour of a customer topping-up their card.

Notes to editors

Different services will be available at different times throughout Tuesday. AT HOP retailers need to be visited individually for software updates which will be rolled out throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, and all buses need to visit their depots for updates.

