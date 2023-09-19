Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AT HOP Systems Back Online Throughout Today

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 8:43 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Customers will be able to top-up their AT HOP cards from today, Tuesday 19 September as the system impacted by last week’s cyber incident comes back online.

“Our teams and supplier partners have been working throughout the weekend to rebuild a system that would normally take several months to build in less than a week,” says AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton.

“We expect most of the services our customers use, such as online top-ups through MyAT and ticket and top-up machines, to be available over the course of today.

“Some parts of the system might take a little longer than others and we really appreciate our customers’ patience. You can keep tagging-on and off and our staff and operators are around our public transport network and at stations to assist customers as our systems come back online,” he says.

Investigations into the cyber incident are still ongoing, and at this stage AT still believes customer data, including financial data, has not been compromised.

AT takes cyber security very seriously. We activated our security protocols as soon as we became aware of the incident last week and are working with our expert partners to minimise any future risk to our systems.

Grace period for topping-up

If you have a negative balance, you should top-up your card as soon as possible. There will be a grace period until the end of day on Thursday for you to top-up. You will also need to cover any negative balance on your AT HOP card.

Payments

If you have topped-up your card via eftpos or credit card since Wednesday last week, you can expect your account to be charged in the next couple of days You will need to cover any negative balance on your AT HOP card.

For auto-top ups, if a customer’s auto top-up triggered since the cyber incident, the payment will now be processed over in the next couple of days.

Online top-ups are now processed within one hour of a customer topping-up their card.

Notes to editors

Different services will be available at different times throughout Tuesday. AT HOP retailers need to be visited individually for software updates which will be rolled out throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, and all buses need to visit their depots for updates.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


National Party: Labour Turned Down Proposal to Stop Funding Gangs

Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet considered whether to stop government contracts involving funding for gangs in July and deliberately chose to keep doing so. Simeon Brown claims then-Justice Minister Kiri Allan lodged a paper on 17 July that included a proposal not to engage in or renew any contracts with gang members, but Cabinet failed to approve the proposal. More



 
 
Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More

Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 