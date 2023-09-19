Albany Homicide – Arrest Made

Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old after a homicide investigation was launched in Albany on Monday.

The youth has been charged with murder and will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā CIB, says Police travelled to Hamilton last night and arrested the 16-year-old with the assistance of Waikato CIB.

Emergency services responded to an incident at Albany Bus Station at around 12.50pm on Monday afternoon.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital but later died.

“A post-mortem examination is scheduled to get underway today,” he says.

“We are working through the process of formal identification and contacting the family. Once the proper processes have been carried out we will be able to release the victims details.”

The scene has now been cleared and investigations remain ongoing.

Detective Inspector McNeill says Police are continuing to speak to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to Police is encouraged to contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and quoting reference file number 230918/6677.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

© Scoop Media

