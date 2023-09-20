Incident In Mt Wellington

19 September

Inspector Danny Meade, Tāmaki Makaurau Police:

Earlier this evening Police responded to a fleeing driver incident which

ended outside a property on Panorama Road, Mt Wellington.

At around 6.15pm a vehicle failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so,

on Pilkington Road, Glen Innes.

The vehicle fled and was followed to a property on Panorama Road, Mt

Wellington.

At the property Police quickly took one person into custody and then worked

to locate a second person who had hidden in the property.

The second person resisted arrest and assaulted two officers in the process,

before being taken into custody. Charges are being considered.

The two officers were transported to Auckland Hospital, both with moderate

injuries.

The officers and their families are receiving support and Police enquiries

into the incident are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

