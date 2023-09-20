Incident In Mt Wellington
Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 6:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
19 September
Inspector Danny Meade, Tāmaki
Makaurau Police:
Earlier this evening Police responded
to a fleeing driver incident which
ended outside a
property on Panorama Road, Mt Wellington.
At around
6.15pm a vehicle failed to stop for Police when signalled to
do so,
on Pilkington Road, Glen Innes.
The vehicle
fled and was followed to a property on Panorama Road,
Mt
Wellington.
At the property Police quickly took
one person into custody and then worked
to locate a
second person who had hidden in the property.
The
second person resisted arrest and assaulted two officers in
the process,
before being taken into custody. Charges are
being considered.
The two officers were transported to
Auckland Hospital, both with moderate
injuries.
The
officers and their families are receiving support and Police
enquiries
into the incident are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino
In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More