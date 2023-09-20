Inflation And Crime Remain The Key Concerns For New Zealanders

The Government’s performance rating has continued to significantly decrease, reaching the lowest score since surveying began in 2018.

Wellington, 19 September 2023 – In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In this 21st wave of the Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor, we asked 1,148 New Zealanders to select from a list of 20, the three most important issues facing the country and to rate the ability of the country’s political parties to best manage these issues.

We found that that inflation / cost of living remains the number one concern for New Zealanders, with 62% of New Zealanders identifying it as a key issue.

Following a significant increase to its highest point since tracking began in May, concern for crime / law & order has decreased slightly; however, the issue remains the second highest for New Zealanders. Concern for housing / price of housing and healthcare / hospitals remain steady as the number three and four issue respectively, while the economy has replaced climate change as the fifth highest issue for New Zealanders.

Meanwhile the Government’s performance rating has continued to significantly decrease this wave, reaching the lowest score since surveying began in 2018.

Other key findings include:



The top-5 issues currently concerning New Zealanders in August 2023 are inflation / cost of living (62%), followed by crime / law & order (36%), housing / price of housing (32%), healthcare / hospitals (31%) and the economy (24%).

Inflation / cost of living, at 62%, has remained in the top spot since February 2022. The National Party continues to be seen by more New Zealanders (34%) as being the most capable of handling this issue compared to any other political parties.

Despite a decrease from its record high of 40% in May crime / law & order has remained the second highest issue, with 36% of New Zealanders identifying it as a key concern.

Concern for housing / price of housing remains steady, with 32% of New Zealanders identifying it as one of the key issues they are facing today.

Concern for healthcare / hospitals also remain steady at 31%.

The economy (24%) has overtaken climate change (21%) to take its place as the fifth highest issue. Climate change re-entered the country’s top-5 issues for the first time since July 2019 in February 2023. However, the issue has decreased significantly in prominence since then.

The Government’s performance rating has continued to significantly decrease this wave, reaching a record low mean score of 4.5 since surveying began in 2018.

When asked which political party New Zealanders believe is most capable of managing these issues, National was seen as most capable of managing all five of the top-5 issues: inflation / price of housing, crime / law & order, housing / price of housing, healthcare / hospitals, and the economy. Compared to May, National is perceived to be best placed to address 14 of the top 20 issues, up from 10 issues last wave.

Carin Hercock, Managing Director, Ipsos New Zealand, said:

“While inflation continues to dominate in the minds of New Zealanders in the lead up to the election, most see inflation as a shorter-term issue, while we see the economy and climate change grow as issues for more New Zealanders on a long-term basis. We also see National taking the lead as the party most capable of managing the top five issues, this isn’t because National is doing better than they were in previous waves of the Ipsos Issues monitor, it is because more people say, ‘no party’ or they ‘don’t know’ which party is best at handling these issues and these are the groups most impacting Labours position.”

Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added:

“Inflation / cost of living remains the dominant issue for New Zealanders, but we’re not alone. Cost of living is the number one issue in Australia and globally it’s inflation. However, our Ipsos What Worries the World Survey has seen Inflation start to trend downwards. Globally, we’re seeing an upward trend in crime this year, which is sitting in 3rd position under inflation and poverty & social inequality.”

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE REPORT

© Scoop Media

