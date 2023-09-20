Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Inflation And Crime Remain The Key Concerns For New Zealanders

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 6:59 am
Press Release: Ipsos

The Government’s performance rating has continued to significantly decrease, reaching the lowest score since surveying began in 2018.

Wellington, 19 September 2023 – In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In this 21st wave of the Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor, we asked 1,148 New Zealanders to select from a list of 20, the three most important issues facing the country and to rate the ability of the country’s political parties to best manage these issues.

We found that that inflation / cost of living remains the number one concern for New Zealanders, with 62% of New Zealanders identifying it as a key issue.
Following a significant increase to its highest point since tracking began in May, concern for crime / law & order has decreased slightly; however, the issue remains the second highest for New Zealanders. Concern for housing / price of housing and healthcare / hospitals remain steady as the number three and four issue respectively, while the economy has replaced climate change as the fifth highest issue for New Zealanders.

Meanwhile the Government’s performance rating has continued to significantly decrease this wave, reaching the lowest score since surveying began in 2018.

Other key findings include:
 

  • The top-5 issues currently concerning New Zealanders in August 2023 are inflation / cost of living (62%), followed by crime / law & order (36%), housing / price of housing (32%), healthcare / hospitals (31%) and the economy (24%).
  • Inflation / cost of living, at 62%, has remained in the top spot since February 2022. The National Party continues to be seen by more New Zealanders (34%) as being the most capable of handling this issue compared to any other political parties.
  • Despite a decrease from its record high of 40% in May crime / law & order has remained the second highest issue, with 36% of New Zealanders identifying it as a key concern.
  • Concern for housing / price of housing remains steady, with 32% of New Zealanders identifying it as one of the key issues they are facing today.
  • Concern for healthcare / hospitals also remain steady at 31%.
  • The economy (24%) has overtaken climate change (21%) to take its place as the fifth highest issue. Climate change re-entered the country’s top-5 issues for the first time since July 2019 in February 2023. However, the issue has decreased significantly in prominence since then.
  • The Government’s performance rating has continued to significantly decrease this wave, reaching a record low mean score of 4.5 since surveying began in 2018.
  • When asked which political party New Zealanders believe is most capable of managing these issues, National was seen as most capable of managing all five of the top-5 issues: inflation / price of housing, crime / law & order, housing / price of housing, healthcare / hospitals, and the economy. Compared to May, National is perceived to be best placed to address 14 of the top 20 issues, up from 10 issues last wave.

Carin Hercock, Managing Director, Ipsos New Zealand, said:

“While inflation continues to dominate in the minds of New Zealanders in the lead up to the election, most see inflation as a shorter-term issue, while we see the economy and climate change grow as issues for more New Zealanders on a long-term basis. We also see National taking the lead as the party most capable of managing the top five issues, this isn’t because National is doing better than they were in previous waves of the Ipsos Issues monitor, it is because more people say, ‘no party’ or they ‘don’t know’ which party is best at handling these issues and these are the groups most impacting Labours position.”

Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added:

“Inflation / cost of living remains the dominant issue for New Zealanders, but we’re not alone. Cost of living is the number one issue in Australia and globally it’s inflation. However, our Ipsos What Worries the World Survey has seen Inflation start to trend downwards. Globally, we’re seeing an upward trend in crime this year, which is sitting in 3rd position under inflation and poverty & social inequality.”

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE REPORT

Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More

