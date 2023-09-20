Masked Intruder Flees Richmond Dairy After Fog Cannon Triggered

On a seemingly ordinary Monday afternoon, the Salisbury Store in Richmond became the focal point of a dramatic event. An individual, whose face was concealed by a black mask and who was carrying a weapon, entered the dairy with the intent to commit robbery. However, the quick-thinking actions of an employee led to the activation of a fog cannon, a security measure that effectively deterred the would-be robber.

Constable Brett Kindley, a representative of the Tasman police force, provided details about the incident. He stated, “The worker has activated a fog cannon and the offender has left the scene empty-handed on foot.” Kindley also added, “This incident would have been terrifying for the victim and along with police support, a referral has been made to Victim Support.”

The fog cannon, a device designed to disorient and deter criminals by filling an area with dense fog, played a pivotal role in this incident. "The fog cannon not only served as a physical barrier but also likely had a psychological impact on the individual, making them reconsider their actions," Kindley elaborated.

The employee, who was in the back of the shop when the individual entered, described the event as extremely unsettling. "It was a harrowing experience, to say the least," the worker said. In light of the traumatic event, the police are providing their full support to the victim. A referral has also been made to Victim Support in New Zealand to ensure the employee receives the necessary emotional and psychological support.

As the investigation continues, the Tasman police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying the individual responsible for this attempted robbery. Those with relevant details are encouraged to contact the New Zealand Police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 230918/8059. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of security measures like fog cannons in commercial establishments. It also highlights the bravery and quick thinking of employees who find themselves in such perilous situations.

